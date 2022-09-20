ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

nwpb.org

Bateman Island Causeway: Update

In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

WDFW Plans Prescribed Fire in Chelan County

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a prescribed fire in Chelan County next month. The Department has announced a burn on 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area, which is 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee. Prescribed fires are used in wildlife areas to reduce the risk and...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24

YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
YAKIMA, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Government
kpq.com

BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A

Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Highway 2, Stevens Pass expected to reopen Monday

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Crews are working to reopen a miles-long stretch of U.S. Highway 2, including Stevens Pass, on Monday. The highway has been closed between Sunset Falls and Skykomish due to fire and tree danger. The closure began on Sept. 10 when the Bolt Creek wildfire erupted. Hundreds...
SKYKOMISH, WA
kpq.com

Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours

A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpug1170.com

Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee

A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima

An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
YAKIMA, WA
amateurgolf.com

Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur

Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
ORONDO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA

