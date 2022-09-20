Read full article on original website
Highway 2 set to reopen Saturday as crews stabilize neighboring hillsides
Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday. State crews are cutting hundreds of trees in an effort to repair damage from the Bolt Creek fire and eliminate any threat of the massive arbors falling onto drivers.
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
kpq.com
WDFW Plans Prescribed Fire in Chelan County
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a prescribed fire in Chelan County next month. The Department has announced a burn on 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area, which is 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee. Prescribed fires are used in wildlife areas to reduce the risk and...
nbcrightnow.com
Sarg Hubbard Park completely closed Sept. 24
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sarg Hubbard Park will be completely closed from dawn to dusk on Saturday, September 24, according to a Facebook post from the Yakima Greenway. This closure impacts all uses, which includes foot traffic, recreation and cycling. Anyone who tries to come to the park will be turned away.
kpq.com
BREAKING: Fire Out at Swakane Canyon Closes Down US 97A
Update: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. US 97A at MP 203 has been reopened. Firefighters hope to have the 12-acre fire extinguished by Thursday night as temperatures drop and humidity increases. Original: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 p.m. A brush fire burning on Swakane Canyon is growing rapidly, closing...
Highway 2, Stevens Pass expected to reopen Monday
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Crews are working to reopen a miles-long stretch of U.S. Highway 2, including Stevens Pass, on Monday. The highway has been closed between Sunset Falls and Skykomish due to fire and tree danger. The closure began on Sept. 10 when the Bolt Creek wildfire erupted. Hundreds...
kpq.com
Four Vehicle Collision Blocks US 2 for Four Hours
A four vehicle collision in Leavenworth closed down US 2 for nearly four hours while Washington State Patrol investigated the scene Saturday night. At 4:24 p.m., a gray 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on US 2. When they turned around a right corner at MP 95, the Chevrolet crossed the center lane and hit a red 2017 Toyota in the opposite lane.
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
KHQ Right Now
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him was...
kpug1170.com
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
Dueling Central Washington Oktoberfests Seek Their day in Federal Court
SPOKANE — One week before dueling Oktoberfests are scheduled to go forward, the city of Leavenworth and the longtime organizer of that city’s October celebration are suing each other over naming rights. Leavenworth filed its federal lawsuit in Spokane's U.S. District Court on July 20 against festival organizer...
ncwlife.com
Four vehicles involved in wreck at S curve in Wenatchee
A driver who apparently suffered a medical issue Monday afternoon while driving northbound on South Chelan Avenue crossed into the southbound lanes and struck three vehicles, sending one person to the hospital and tying up traffic for about an hour. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:22 p.m....
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed into Monday
INDEX, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Highway 2 northeast of Seattle will stay shut between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday as crews working on the Bolt Creek fire clear debris and secure trees and boulders that could crash onto the roadway. The closure could last longer, The Seattle...
q13fox.com
Skagit Valley shelter at full capacity after taking in over 120 dogs from 'abysmal' conditions
CONCRETE, Wash. - The Humane Society of Skagit Valley is asking for patience as they had to temporarily close to the public after reaching full capacity with the seizure of over 120 dogs from a home in Concrete. The dogs were seized from two properties in Skagit County on Sept....
ifiberone.com
Two suspected of felony burglary in Soap Lake arrested in Moses Lake after two-hour standoff
MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon. Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
amateurgolf.com
Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur
Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
