These 10 Ohio donors gave over $3.4 million

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
In Ohio politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $111.4 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $3.4 million, or 3 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to Ohio state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State:

Top 10 Ohio Donors (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Rank Donor Name Total Donations

1 James B Renacci $1,080,649

2 Ellen Dolores Rakowski $441,442

3 Lisa Mennet $300,000

4 Susan B and James A Haslam III $282,601

5 Dina and Ronald Wilheim $257,000

6 Richard H Rosenthal $234,113

7 Albert B Ratner $214,722

8 Gayle and Donald A Oeters $204,600

9 Geraldine B Warner $193,718

10 Jason S Lucarelli $184,104

The list of Ohio donors in this time period includes more than 1,558 individuals identified by name in the Ohio Secretary of State’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Ohio PACs submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 4/21/2022

2022 Post-Primary 6/10/2022

2022 Semiannual 7/29/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/27/2022

2022 Post-General 12/16/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

