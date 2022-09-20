ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 10 Pennsylvania donors gave over $35.3 million

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

In Pennsylvania politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $462.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 6, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $35.3 million, or 8 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to Pennsylvania state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State:

Top 10 Pennsylvania Donors (1/1/2021 – 6/6/2022)

Rank Donor Name Total Donations

1 Jeffrey Yass $17,520,000

2 Debra Ann and David J White $5,105,833

3 Dick Uihlien $4,250,000

4 Jason Richey $1,531,243

5 Deborah Simon $1,361,000

6 Walter W Buckley Jr $1,300,000

7 Paul J Martino $1,245,719

8 Karla T Jurvetson $1,008,192

9 William Harris $1,000,000

10 Michael Karp $1,000,000

The list of Pennsylvania donors in this time period includes more than 5,341 individuals identified by name in the Pennsylvania Department of State’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

