These 10 Minnesota donors gave over $9.4 million

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board:

Top 10 Minnesota Donors (1/1/2021 – 7/18/2022)

Rank Donor Name Total Donations

1 J B Pritzker $2,250,000

2 Alida R Messinger $1,911,500

3 Edward W Snowdon Jr $1,050,000

4 Gideon Friedman $1,000,000

5 Stephen J Cloobeck $645,000

6 Merle Chambers $603,000

7 Vance K Opperman $585,000

8 Garrett Moran $500,000

9 Pamela S and James D Deal $475,500

10 Quinn M Delaney $400,000

The list of Minnesota donors in this time period includes more than 505 individuals identified by name in the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2022

2022 Q1 4/14/2022

2022 Q2 6/14/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual 7/25/2022

2022 Q3 9/27/2022

2022 Q4 10/31/2022

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

