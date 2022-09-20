These 10 North Carolina donors gave over $3.0 million

In North Carolina politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $90.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $3.0 million, or 3 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to North Carolina state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE):

Top 10 North Carolina Donors (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Rank Donor Name Total Donations

1 Shauna and Sam L Searcy $422,833

2 Eric Schmidt $375,000

3 Linda K Griffin $364,911

4 Ann B and James Goodnight $325,400

5 Maria C and Robert L Luddy $320,000

6 John M Kane $257,400

7 Christy King Mack $250,000

8 Robert Price $230,000

9 Various Various $220,188

10 Karla T Jurvetson $218,440

The list of North Carolina donors in this time period includes more than 1,395 individuals identified by name in the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE)’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active North Carolina PACs submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Semiannual 1/28/2022

2022 Q1 Plus 5/10/2022

2022 Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot) 7/29/2022

2022 Q3 Plus 10/31/2022

2022 Q4 1/11/2023

2022 Year End Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot) 1/27/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.