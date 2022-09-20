Read full article on original website
Field Hockey Blows Past Blue on Wednesday Evening
WELLESLEY, Mass. – The Bowdoin field hockey team captured a 3-0 road victory at Wellesley on Wednesday evening. The Polar Bears (4-1) have not lost to the Blue (3-4) in their last 19 meetings, including an NCAA tournament matchup in 2015. Game Highlights. Bowdoin wasted little time in getting...
Eight Sailors Named to 2021-22 ICSA All-Academic Team
BRUNSWICK, Maine – Eight members of the Bowdoin College sailing program have been recognized by the Intercollegiate Sailing Association for their work in the classroom in the 2021-22 academic year by being named to the ICSA All-Academic Team. The ICSA All-Academic Sailing Team recognizes juniors and seniors who have participated as a competitor or alternate in seven regattas (2021-2022) and have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Bowdoin Mitchell Scholars Honored at Gala Dinner
The institute was established in 1995 by Senator George Mitchell ’54, H’83, inspired by the guiding principle that “no Maine student with the qualifications and ambition to pursue a college education should be denied that opportunity due to limited financial resources.”. Each scholar receives $10,000 toward their...
