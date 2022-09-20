BRUNSWICK, Maine – Eight members of the Bowdoin College sailing program have been recognized by the Intercollegiate Sailing Association for their work in the classroom in the 2021-22 academic year by being named to the ICSA All-Academic Team. The ICSA All-Academic Sailing Team recognizes juniors and seniors who have participated as a competitor or alternate in seven regattas (2021-2022) and have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

