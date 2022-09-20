Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmakers will meet in special session Sept. 28
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will reconvene Sept. 28 to consider more than 60 projects approved the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The session is expected to conclude Sept. 30, according to an announcement by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem...
Oklahoma Voter Registration Guide: How to Participate in the 2022 Midterm Election
The Nov. 8 general election is fast approaching. Oklahoma Watch has assembled a voting guide to help you navigate upcoming deadlines and prepare to cast a ballot:. You can verify your registration status, check your polling place’s address and request a party affiliation change on the OK Voter Portal website.
Oklahoma ranks 16 in analysis of religious liberties
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ranked among the top 20 states in an analysis of how states safeguard religious liberties. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 was commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy to gauge the status of religious freedoms in America, said Executive Director Trey Dimsdale.
