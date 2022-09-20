ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma lawmakers will meet in special session Sept. 28

(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will reconvene Sept. 28 to consider more than 60 projects approved the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The session is expected to conclude Sept. 30, according to an announcement by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma ranks 16 in analysis of religious liberties

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ranked among the top 20 states in an analysis of how states safeguard religious liberties. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 was commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy to gauge the status of religious freedoms in America, said Executive Director Trey Dimsdale.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy