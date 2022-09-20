ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Police Arrest Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Who Fled in a Taxi

On Monday around 5:30am police responded to CVS on West Putnam ave on a reported larceny where suspects attempted to leave the scene in a taxi. Police say the taxi was located at the intersection of West Putnam Ave and Weaver Street. On scene investigation revealed stolen merchandise in the...
GREENWICH, CT
NECN

Conn. Father Charged With Abusing 6-Week-Old Child: Police

An Ansonia father is under arrest, accused of abusing his six-week-old child. Police arrested 36-year-old Lamar Haney Friday. Ansonia police received a call around 4 a.m Friday from the Department of Children and Families about a possible case of child abuse, according to police. Officers went to Yale New Haven...
ANSONIA, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Breach of Peace Charge for Man Who Jumped onto Hood of a Car

Greenwich police responded to a disturbance in Old Greenwich around 11:20pm on Sept 20. Investigation revealed that Blair Ohman, 32, of Old Greenwich had jumped onto the hood of a vehicle in the parking lot of 51 Forest Ave and would not get off following an argument with the passenger, in an attempt to scare the occupants.
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy

NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation

MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man accused of attempted murder rejects state offer, again

STAMFORD — State prosecutors gave a 24-year-old city man accused of attempted murder one more chance to accept a plea deal Wednesday, but he turned it down for a second time. For the second time, Jeff Etienne, 24, rejected an offer at a disposition hearing Wednesday morning to plead...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Four Milford Businesses Targeted by Burglars

Four businesses in Milford are left picking up the pieces following a string of burglaries in the city on Friday. “For Milford, it’s pretty shocking,” store manager Furkan Tas said. PuffCity smoke shop was one of the four businesses targeted by burglars Friday morning, according to authorities. “Took...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Nurse From Madison Sentenced For Tampering With Fentanyl Vials

A former nurse in Connecticut who admitted to tampering with anesthesia drugs while on the job is heading to federal prison. New Haven County resident Bryan Wilson, age 40, of Madison, was sentenced to two years behind bars Thursday, Sept. 22, in federal court in Hartford after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.
MADISON, CT
PIX11

Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
BRONX, NY

