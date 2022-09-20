If you've listened to our radio stations over the years, you've no doubt heard plenty of what we call public service announcements or PSAs. For those who may not know, PSAs are really just exactly what we say they are: announcements made in service to the public, generally on behalf of non-profit groups, clubs, and organizations. As such, they're free of charge and are not treated like paid advertising. So, if you are a part of such an organization, you may wonder how to go about getting your message out to the public. Well, you've come to the right place for answers.

