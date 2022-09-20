Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
NHL
Afanasyev, Evangelista Making the Most of Time at Preds Training Camp
Making it into the NHL is no easy task. Of the 36 skaters invited to Predators Development Camp in July, a slimmed-down group of 23 made it back for Rookie Camp, and an even smaller group to the Predators main training camp. Among them is forward Egor Afanasyev, who stepped...
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
NHL
Three Competitors Brought Together by Devils Training Camp | FEATURE
Gambardella, Pinho, and Stevens all played college hockey in the Hockey East Association starting during the 2014-15 season. It's been six years since the 2016 Hockey East semifinal between the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and Providence College, yet whether the kicked goal should have counted or not is a popular topic. It's something Joseph Gambardella, Brian Pinho, and Nolan Stevens have recently discussed when recounting their days playing against each other in college. For the record, Gambardella and his UMass-Lowell teammates got the win over Pinho and Providence as the goal stood.
NHL
Samsonov, Murray begin competition to be Maple Leafs starting goalie
TORONTO -- Ilya Samsonov said he had a case of the butterflies. The 25-year-old goalie admitted his gut was churning when he was standing in the corridor waiting to skate onto the Scotiabank Arena ice for his Toronto Maple Leafs debut Saturday. Once the puck was dropped, however, he was calm, cool and collected in stopping all 16 shots in his 40 minutes of work in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
High compete level, physicality apparent at training camp
The Red Wings ran through special teams drills on Saturday at Centre ICE Arena, marking the final day of preparations before Detroit takes the ice for Sunday's annual Red & White scrimmage in Traverse City. As camp continues, first-year NHL head coach Derek Lalonde said he's impressed with how his...
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'A LOT OF POSITIVE ENERGY'
The buzz around the rink on the first day of training camp. "Feel great, a lot of positive energy. Everyone's having fun with each other, but getting down to business. This time of year, you can kind of feel the intensity start to build throughout the practices and when you step on the ice, you know you've got to take care of business first and foremost. That's the great thing about our group - I think we understand those situations and how to be serious and when to have fun."
NHL
New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
NHL
Ducks to talk contracts with Zegras, Terry, Drysdale after season: report
Pending restricted free agents won't 'have a distraction,' GM says. The Anaheim Ducks will not discuss new contracts with Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale and Troy Terry until after this season, general manager Pat Verbeek said. Zegras, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each is entering the final season of a...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Oilers (Preseason Game 1)
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets open the preseason schedule tonight against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. The players participating in the game tonight won't hold a morning skate, so warm-up will be the best indication of the line-up. The Roster:. Forwards - Saku Maenalanen, Jansen Harkins, David Gustafsson, Dominic...
NHL
O'Reilly wants to stay with Blues but 'no real urgency' for new contract
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly would like to sign a contract to remain with the St. Louis Blues but said it doesn't have to happen prior to the season. The center is in the final season of a seven-year contract he signed July 3, 2015, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
NHL
Final Day of Intrasquad Scrimmages | NOTEBOOK
Group C gets a practice day while Groups A and B face-off in the final intrasquad scrimmage before Monday's pre-season game. The Devils wrap up a weekend of pre-season preparation with Group C hitting the ice for practice while Groups A and B face each other in a scrimmage. The Devils will have four pre-season games over five days starting on Monday, and head coach Lindy Ruff felt the best way to prepare was with a mix between the two activities.
NHL
Devils to Scrimmage on Day Two of Camp | NOTEBOOK
After the first day of training camp where all three groups of players took part in an hour-long practice session, the schedule will look a bit different on Friday. Today will be the first of three scrimmages the Devils will take part in, with Groups B and C going head to head at 10:50 a.m. The scrimmage will be live-streamed on Devils' social media platforms.
NHL
Bally Sports app to stream 3 Blues preseason games
Stream available on Bally Sports app, Ballysports.com or new Bally Sports+ports. The St. Louis Blues' three preseason home games at Enterprise Center will be streamed live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com. Fans can stream the games by signing into the app with their pay-TV provider user ID and...
NHL
Canucks Express Sincere Condolences on the Passing of Jennifer Smyl
It is with a profound sense of sadness that the Vancouver Canucks and the Aquilini family announce the passing of Stan Smyl's wife of 42 years, Jennifer Smyl. Jennifer was an active member of the Canucks community and integral part of charities associated with the team, including her work to help found Canuck Place. Jennifer is survived by her husband Stan and their three children Jilian, Natalie and Spencer. Our heartfelt condolences are with Jennifer's family and loved ones at this time. While the family appreciates the public's compassion and support, they respectfully ask for privacy during this difficult time.
NHL
'HE'S SO SMART, SO SKILLED'
When Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Blue Jackets - followed by the Matthew Tkachuk trade a few weeks later - the news hit hard. But the uncertainty of it all soon turned to excitement. "Obviously, it was pretty big news," Lindholm said of the blockbuster summer. "Johnny wanted to go...
NHL
CAMP: Skinner feeling confident and ready for a larger role
EDMONTON, AB - At every roadblock so far in goaltender Stuart Skinner's career, he's found a way to get over the hump. You can call it adversity, but to the Edmonton, AB product, it's just a part of becoming a better hockey player and an even better human being. Five...
