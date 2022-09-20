Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 161,000 GLE And GLS Models For A Rear Window Fix
A multitude of Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models have been recalled in the United States because the fastening on the rear door window trim may not meet production specifications. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice reveals that the rear window trim bar might separate from the vehicle...
CARS・
Carscoops
Used Car Prices Are Finally Falling In The United States
There is finally some reprieve in the used car market with prices declining by 4 percent in August and continuing to drop in September. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index which tracks a collection of used vehicle prices has revealed that prices are at their lowest level since September 2021 and roughly 11 percent lower than they were in January 2022. In addition to prices falling by 4 percent in August, they also dropped by 1.4 percent through the first half of September.
Carscoops
Buick Plans To Dramatically Reduce Dealerships But Aims To Offer A Better Customer Experience
Times are changing for the automotive industry and Buick itself is no different. A new report suggests that the GMC sub-brand is planning to dramatically reduce its dealership network as it ramps up for an all-EV push. The brand’s global vice president, Duncan Aldred, laid out a plan that’s benchmarked against BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.
Carscoops
Jaguar Land Rover Begins Converting Halewood Factory To Build EVs
Jaguar Land Rover has commenced work on converting its Halewood factory in the UK into a site that can build vehicles based on its new electrified modular architecture (EMA). Sources have revealed that the British car manufacturer has started the tendering process to upgrade the factory. Current plans call for an extended shutdown at the plant to begin in 2024 when the actual conversion will begin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion
Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
Comments / 0