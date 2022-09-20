ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Sept. 16-21, 2022 COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 1,132 new infections in Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 16-21, 2022, which is 211 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths this week, four more than what was reported last week.
Maui Planning Department seeks applicants to fill 22% vacancy

The Maui County Department of Planning is seeking applicants to fill six newly funded and 12 vacant positions, ranging from clerical to planner and supervisory positions. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with permit delays as we work through our staffing challenges and higher-than-usual workload, and we encourage anyone interested and qualified to apply for positions with our Department to help guide future growth in Maui County,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a department press release.
Pioneer Inn – Maunalei Sugar Connection

Getting a little back into posting historical summaries, I have wanted to correct the record on a couple of the prior posts …. I previously posted a summary on the Maunalei Sugar Company on Lanai:. I also did one on the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina:. https://imagesofoldhawaii.com/a-haven-for-whalers-and…/. I never knew...
Charity Golf Tournament raises $45K for Hale Mahaolu

An annual Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Credit Unions of Maui raised $45,000 to benefit local nonprofit Hale Mahaolu. Hale Mahaolu is known for providing housing, meals, and personal care for Maui kūpuna and disabled individuals, as well as affordable housing for individuals and families. “We so appreciate...
2022 State High School Track & Field Champs honored by Maui Council

The Maui County Council unanimously approved a ceremonial resolution congratulating the Maui County winners at the 2022 Island Movers/Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships during its regular meeting on Sept. 20. Introduced by Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, the resolution recognizes four individual champions from...
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
