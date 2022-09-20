The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 16-21, 2022, which is 211 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths this week, four more than what was reported last week.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO