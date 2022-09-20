Read full article on original website
Sept. 16-21, 2022 COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 1,132 new infections in Hawaiʻi
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 16-21, 2022, which is 211 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths this week, four more than what was reported last week.
Mayor announces confirmation of first Maui County Director of Agriculture
Mayor Michael Victorino on Tuesday announced the confirmation of Rogerene “Kali” Arce as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. The announcement comes as the Maui County Council gave the Mayorʻs appointment of Arce unanimous approval. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian...
New report: Hawaiʻi may dodge US recession, but Maui, Kauaʻi will feel brunt of downturn
University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s economic forecast released today predicts a mild recession for the US in the first half of next year. One silver lining is that Hawai’i may escape those impacts, thanks to the return of Japanese visitors. However, Maui County and Kauaʻi will...
Maui Family Support Services gets continued funding with 5-year, $1M per year award
Maui Family Support Services, Inc. received notice from Congressmen Kaiali’i Kahele that it has been selected to provide continued services to Native Hawaiian children and families via the Quality Care for Hawaiian Keiki child care subsidy project. “I am delighted that Maui Family Support Services Inc. has been selected...
Proposal to allow counties in Hawaii to set own minimum wages gains ground
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to give counties in Hawaii the power to set their own minimum wages is gaining ground. The Maui County Council endorsed the effort of Lanai seat holder Gabe Johnson, which seeks to allow each county to set higher local minimums than the state. Johnson said...
Maui Planning Department seeks applicants to fill 22% vacancy
The Maui County Department of Planning is seeking applicants to fill six newly funded and 12 vacant positions, ranging from clerical to planner and supervisory positions. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with permit delays as we work through our staffing challenges and higher-than-usual workload, and we encourage anyone interested and qualified to apply for positions with our Department to help guide future growth in Maui County,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a department press release.
Despite mounting criticism, bill to limit outdoor lights on Maui moves forward
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Before clearing an 8-1 vote in front the Maui County Council Tuesday, Bill 21 saw staunch support and criticism. The measure proposes to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to 2 % or less, as well as have lights pointed down and covered. Low...
Pioneer Inn – Maunalei Sugar Connection
Getting a little back into posting historical summaries, I have wanted to correct the record on a couple of the prior posts …. I previously posted a summary on the Maunalei Sugar Company on Lanai:. I also did one on the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina:. https://imagesofoldhawaii.com/a-haven-for-whalers-and…/. I never knew...
Maui Council endorses Johnson’s proposal to allow counties to set own minimum wage
Councilmember Gabe Johnson announced Tuesday that the council endorsed his proposal for state legislation to empower counties in Hawaiʻi to set minimum wages that are higher than the state and federal minimum wage. Resolutions 22-198 and 22-203 authorize inclusion of the proposed state legislation in the 2023 legislative packages...
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
Maui’s VigiLatte Artisan Coffee among top coffee shops on Yelp’s US/Canada list
Yelp recently recognized VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, Maui, as one of the top coffee shops in the US and Canada. The Yelp website, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews, listed VigiLatte Artisan Coffee on 844 Front Street in Lahaina, as No. 15 on the US/Canada list. It was one of only...
Charity Golf Tournament raises $45K for Hale Mahaolu
An annual Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Credit Unions of Maui raised $45,000 to benefit local nonprofit Hale Mahaolu. Hale Mahaolu is known for providing housing, meals, and personal care for Maui kūpuna and disabled individuals, as well as affordable housing for individuals and families. “We so appreciate...
Benefits of driving electric vehicles comes to National Drive Electric Week event on Maui
Electric vehicle drivers, supporters, and intrigued local residents are encouraged to attend the Mau Nui EV Association and EV Maui electric vehicles event on Saturday, Sept. 24, to highlight the climate, clean air, and cost savings benefits provided by electric cars as part of the 11thAnnual National Drive Electric Week.
2022 State High School Track & Field Champs honored by Maui Council
The Maui County Council unanimously approved a ceremonial resolution congratulating the Maui County winners at the 2022 Island Movers/Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships during its regular meeting on Sept. 20. Introduced by Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, the resolution recognizes four individual champions from...
Best brunch spot in Hawaii in 2022, according to Yelp
In Hawaii, one eatery takes the top spot as the best brunch spot in the state according to Yelpers.
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash
A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago. “It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said. Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare. “I felt helpless,” Uaiwa...
