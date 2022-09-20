Democrats maintain, increase fundraising edge in competitive state House races

Read full article on original website
Colorado adopts new contribution limits for school board campaigns
The Colorado Secretary of State adopted new campaign finance regulations Friday to implement contribution limits passed earlier this year. The changes stem from two bills approved during this year’s legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis: House Bill 1060, which caps contribution amounts made to school board candidates, and House Bill 1156, which updates reporting requirements for public officials.
NOONAN | Competition for new Colorado congressional district
Colorado’s new Congressional District 8 is a marvel of even division where the redistricting committee stuck Democratic-leaning Adams County to GOP-leaning Weld County with a dab of Larimer County mixed in. Looking at active voter registrations from August, Adams County has about 130,000 more voters in the district than...
Common Sense Institute names Kelly Caufield as its new Colorado leader
The Common Sense Institute tapped Kelly Caufield on Friday as executive director of the research organization’s Colorado branch. Denver-based Caufield will take the reins in Colorado as Kristin Strohm, the organization’s president and CEO, focuses on expanding the Common Sense Institute nationwide. Currently, the Common Sense Institute operates in Colorado and Arizona, with plans to launch in more states soon.
Democrats Bennet, Polis up by double digits over GOP challengers in Colorado, new poll shows
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lead their Republican challengers by double digits in the Democrats' bids for reelection a month before voting begins, a nonpartisan poll released Thursday shows. Bennet, who is seeking a third full term, is running 10 points ahead of GOP nominee Joe...
Broomfield high schooler wins Colorado’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest
A Broomfield student won Colorado’s first high school contest to design the state’s digital “I Voted” sticker for the upcoming November election. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Friday that the winner of the contest is Matthew H., a senior at Holy Family High School. Matthew hopes to pursue graphic design in college after he graduates from high school next year.
WATCH: Democrat Phil Weiser launches statewide TV, digital ad campaign in Colorado AG's race
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and his mobile whiteboard are back. The prop figures prominently in the first TV ad released Thursday by the Democrat's reelection campaign, which juxtaposes footage from an ad Weiser ran four years ago to illustrate what Weiser's campaign calls his "follow-through" during his first term on campaign promises.
Durango Herald: Honor vets with Camp Hale monument
Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, which produced the 10th Mountain Division with alpine soldiers who busted through German lines and changed the course of World War II, are in dire need of sturdier protection. Camp Hale is included in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, but CORE stalled...
Dozens of state leaders urge Biden to preserve Colorado’s public lands
Dozens of state politicians and local leaders wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to use his executive powers to protect Colorado’s public lands by designating Camp Hale and a surrounding mountain range as a national historic monument. Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range are where the 10th Mountain...
BIDLACK | Polis has a Jeffersonian epiphany
Thomas Jefferson is one of the most interesting figures in American history. My own work during the past 25 years performing a one-man show as Alexander Hamilton has oft led me to study the man from Monticello closely, as Hamilton and Jefferson were great rivals. Jefferson called Hamilton the “colossus,” and Hamilton had nastier things to say about old Thomas.
Denver Gazette: Prop. 123 won’t fix what ails housing; vote NO
Affordable housing has been in short supply for a number of years along rapidly growing Colorado’s populous Front Range. That goes for the state’s resort towns in the mountains, too. The shortage stymies workers, students, young couples starting out on a new life together — you name it.
Colorado receives $5.1 million federal investment to address wildfires
A federal department invested over $5.1 million in Colorado to help the state fight and prevent devastating wildfires. In Colorado, record-breaking wildfires have become more and more common in recent years. At the end of December, Colorado suffered its most destructive wildfire in state history, when the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. Shortly before, the three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurred in 2020.
TRAIL MIX | Remembering Colorado's other official state song as 'Rocky Mountain High' turns 50
Fifty years ago last week, John Denver’s breakthrough album Rocky Mountain High was released, and Colorado would never be the same. It's possible that the 1972 album's title song, Denver's second Top 10 hit — following "Take Me Home, Country Roads," a year earlier — had as much to do as anything with shaping the state's transition from a sleepy flyover state to the bustling capital of the Rockies.
Polis taketh away tax credits — and giveth to others
On Monday, Independence Institute, where I serve as the director of the Fiscal Policy Center, published my latest report, which reveals that Gov. Jared Polis broke an important campaign pledge to reduce special-interest tax benefits. In fact, the report demonstrates that he increased such benefits by $640 million over 10 years.
Ethics committee gives judges green light to use LinkedIn
State judges in Colorado may use LinkedIn and even have online connections with lawyers who might appear before them, an ethics panel has determined, albeit with significant caveats for judges who choose to do so. The Colorado Supreme Court's Judicial Ethics Advisory Board noted that similar panels in other states...
Colorado to improve food stamp customer service with $500,000 federal grant
The Colorado Department of Human Services was awarded $517,961 on Thursday to improve efficiency in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, provides monthly benefits to help low-income households purchase food. With this grant, Colorado plans to build an interactive voice response system that SNAP customers can talk to via call or text to provide personalized information and answer general frequently asked questions.
SENGENBERGER | More inflation is on your ballot – don’t vote for it
Whether it’s rising expenses or less taxpayer money coming back to us, Coloradans have ample opportunity to vote our way to more inflation this year. It’s a pretty mind-boggling phenomenon given how the cost of almost everything is on the rise. As The Wall Street Journal editorialized last week, “Consumer prices overall rose 0.1% in August, after being flat in July. But the decline was almost entirely the result of falling energy prices.”
NONPROFIT REGISTER | Law enforcement K-9s demonstrate their skill, agility
News: A dog that becomes part of a law enforcement department’s K-9 unit is expensive, costing anywhere between $60,000 and $80,000, and highly skilled, undergoing four months of specialized training. On Sept. 14, friends of Heroes with Paws were able to mingle with K-9 handlers and their dogs, and...
PODIUM | Education is trending in the wrong direction
Having recently completed a deep dive into education data in Colorado — analyzing trends in revenue, expenditures, staffing, enrollment and academic performance — I can validate with numbers what most people already feel in their gut: all is not well in our schools. There are some puzzling aspects...
