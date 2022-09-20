Read full article on original website
With October around the corner, Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco are heating up
ST. PETERSBURG — Forget the score, that was an anomaly. Focus, instead, on the difference-makers. The game-changers. Those rare hitters in the Rays lineup who will likely stand between glory and postseason disappointment. Revisit each plate appearance by Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena in Thursday night’s 10-5 win against...
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season
Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Rays battle back, tie Blue Jays atop wild-card field
ST. PETERSBURG — Friday’s win was impressive enough, as the Rays battled back after letting two leads get away to beat the Blue Jays 10-6. But there were some added benefits, as the win clinched the season series for the Rays, giving them the edge for postseason positioning if the teams finish tied.
Under Scott Harris, Tigers ready to make moves and take risks
Harris said he’ll “have a much better feel for when the most competitive Tigers team is going to come out” by the end of a busy offseason.
NBC Sports
Dodgers overcome Gallen’s 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2
LOS ANGELES – So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench. Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory.
NBC Sports
Kremer tosses 4-hitter, Rutschman HR, Orioles blank Astros
Dean Kremer pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and the Baltimore Orioles kept themselves squarely in the playoff hunt by defeating the Houston Astros 6-0 Friday night. Baltimore started the day trailing Seattle by four games in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot. It’s been an...
NBC Sports
Giants score run after Rockies' Cron has odd glove malfunction
The Giants will take any and all runs, regardless of how they come. In the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Giants designated hitter David Villar grounded a ball to Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson, who flipped the ball to shortstop Alan Trejo in an attempt to turn a double play. After recording the force out at second, Trejo’s throw to first base bizarrely went through C.J. Cron’s glove, which allowed LaMonte Wade Jr. to score from third base after he had doubled to lead off the game two batters prior.
NBC Sports
Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the...
NBC Sports
Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Ramon Urias scratched, Terrin Vavra to start on Friday
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Terrin Vavra will take over second base and bat eighth after Ramon Urias was scratched from Friday's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Vavra to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge contract prediction puts him ahead of Mike Trout
Aaron Judge is having a historic season. From being a clear AL MVP frontrunner to chasing a Triple Crown, the New York Yankees star outfielder is showing up and out this year. Just a few days ago, Judge hit his 60th blast as he inches even closer to Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record (61).
NBC Sports
Phillies come back late to beat Blue Jays on Matt Vierling's walk-off hit
Wednesday night's Phillies game had two storylines. The big one turned out well as Zack Wheeler came back from a month on the injured list and pitched four healthy, scoreless innings. The really big one turned out even better. After rallying for three runs in the bottom of the eighth...
NBC Sports
Castellanos almost ready to play, manager recommends a few rehab at-bats
It’s been three weeks since Nick Castellanos last appeared in the Phillies’ starting lineup. A minor right oblique injury has sidelined him longer than expected, but he could be ready to play soon. The question is where?. Manager Rob Thomson has recommended that Castellanos get some at-bats in...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud taking pitches Thursday for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. d'Arnaud will catch for Max Fried and bat out of the cleanup spot. William Contreras will be the Braves' designated hitter on Thursday. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
NBC Sports
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB・
