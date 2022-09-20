ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season

Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Dodgers overcome Gallen’s 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2

LOS ANGELES – So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench. Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kremer tosses 4-hitter, Rutschman HR, Orioles blank Astros

Dean Kremer pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and the Baltimore Orioles kept themselves squarely in the playoff hunt by defeating the Houston Astros 6-0 Friday night. Baltimore started the day trailing Seattle by four games in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot. It’s been an...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Giants score run after Rockies' Cron has odd glove malfunction

The Giants will take any and all runs, regardless of how they come. In the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Giants designated hitter David Villar grounded a ball to Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson, who flipped the ball to shortstop Alan Trejo in an attempt to turn a double play. After recording the force out at second, Trejo’s throw to first base bizarrely went through C.J. Cron’s glove, which allowed LaMonte Wade Jr. to score from third base after he had doubled to lead off the game two batters prior.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Wander Franco drives in 3 as Rays beat Blue Jays 10-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday night in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders. Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ramon Urias scratched, Terrin Vavra to start on Friday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Terrin Vavra will take over second base and bat eighth after Ramon Urias was scratched from Friday's lineup. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Vavra to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Aaron Judge contract prediction puts him ahead of Mike Trout

Aaron Judge is having a historic season. From being a clear AL MVP frontrunner to chasing a Triple Crown, the New York Yankees star outfielder is showing up and out this year. Just a few days ago, Judge hit his 60th blast as he inches even closer to Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record (61).
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud taking pitches Thursday for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. d'Arnaud will catch for Max Fried and bat out of the cleanup spot. William Contreras will be the Braves' designated hitter on Thursday. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary...
MLB
NBC Sports

Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement

On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB

