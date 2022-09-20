Read full article on original website
fullerton.edu
Red Cross Bloodmobile on Campus: Sept. 28-29
Donate blood. Help save lives. The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in the Cal State Fullerton Quad Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule your lifesaving appointment, sign up online at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CSUF. Streamline your donation experience and save...
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
fullerton.edu
Education Project Promotes a Plurilingual, Inclusive Campus
As a first-generation Mexican American, Ana Zermeño Campos grew up speaking Spanish at home with her immigrant parents and four siblings. From grade school to high school — and now in college — she learned all subject matter in English. “When we started school, we were introduced...
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
fullerton.edu
ASI’s Board of Directors Amplifies Student Voices
Associated Students Inc.’s (ASI) Board of Directors (BOD) helps students create change on campus through policy setting and funding allocation. The ASI Board of Directors is composed of two student voting representatives from each of the eight academic colleges on campus, as well as various other members from across campus. The BOD is integral in ensuring that student voices are heard and supported by each college’s elected student representatives.
cypresscollege.edu
Email, Connection Issues Being Resolved ASAP
Currently, both Cypress and Fullerton colleges are experiencing issues with internet connections to and from outside the campus. Cypress and Fullerton are both working to resolve these common issues. Among the issues, inbound emails may not be received if they are from non-Cypress email accounts and, in general, all users trying to connect to campus web-based resources from off campus are being impacted to some extent. On-campus users at both locations seem to be working normally.
nypressnews.com
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack opening stores in California — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is on a roll. The off-price retailer is expanding its footprint in California, with plans to open three stores in 2023, in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. With the addition of the three new locations, Nordstrom will operate 57 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one asos | Nordstrom in California.
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Mr. Bones Is Back With His 35th Annual Pumpkin Patch, And Tickets Are Now On Sale!
It’s that time of year once again for leaves to fall, Halloween costumes to be procrastinated, and pumpkin patches to bring us the best autumn vibes! From October 7th to the 30th, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will celebrate Halloween and the changing seasons by bringing the farmstead to Culver City at 10100 Jefferson Blvd. This will be Mr. Bones’ 35th year spreading harvest cheer, so grab your tickets and get in on the tradition! Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has an incredible history spanning 35 years. Inspired by Becky and David Campbell’s farm in Silverton, Oregon, the pair realized how few opportunities the children of Los Angeles had to experience farm life in the city. Moving across Southern California as it grew, Mr. Bones quickly became a must-see attraction for families, friends, and all those who love this cozy time of year. The pumpkin patch is now located in Culver City, where it draws guests from all over!
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
Watch: Passenger punches flight attendant in back of head on LA-bound flight
Four other passengers then got up and helped restrain the attacker using zip ties on both his hands and feet.
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
