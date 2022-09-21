NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama

Related
Auburn football fans hopeful about Deion Sanders after flight info revealed
Auburn football fans are hoping that the flight information provided by one Twitter user showing a flight last Sunday from Jackson, Mississippi to Auburn, Alabama means exactly what they think it indicates. Is ‘Prime Time’ visiting Auburn to meet with interim Athletic Director Rich McGlynn about replacing Bryan Harsin and...
Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada set to undergo surgery
Calzada has yet to see the field for the Tigers this season.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
alreporter.com
Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
WTVM
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
Airplane makes emergency landing on U.S. 280
A small plane made an emergency landing Friday evening on a stretch of highway in Alabama prompting traffic to be closed. Both the Lee County Sheriff’s office and Alabama State Troopers alerted the public to an emergency landing of a small plane on U.S. 280 north of Phenix city.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
Alabama man killed after he drove his car into an embankment
An Alabama was killed Tuesday when his car left the road and struck an embankment, state police reported. Alabama state troopers reported that a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, claimed the life of a Rockford, Alabama, man. Michael T. Steadman, 47, was critically injured when the...
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
WSFA
Hayneville lawyer killed in head-on crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a Hayneville lawyer. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 74-year-old Jerry L. Thornton was killed when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with a 2005 Ford F-150. He operated the Jerry L. Thornton Law Office on Lafayette Street.
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
Selma man arrested in DeKalb storage unit burglaries
A Selma man was arrested in DeKalb County over the weekend after authorities say he burglarized the storage units in Collinsville.
WSFA
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
WSFA
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Wreck on Interstate 85
Alabama News Network is on the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery. The crash is near the Bell Road overpass and has left traffic backed up for miles on the northbound side. Montgomery police say the single-car wreck happened at about 10:46 this morning. Police a...
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
