Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book
MINNEAPOLIS — Part biography, part memoir, "Not the Camilla We Knew" explores the life of a woman who joined Symbionese Liberation Army. Rachael Hanel was just a baby when the Symbionese Liberation Army was first in the news. The tiny group of California rebels kidnapped heiress Patricia Hearst, murdered school superintendent Marcus Foster, robbed a bank and then, in 1974, most of them died in a fiery confrontation with police.
Correction: Election 2022-Wisconsin-Governor story
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person’s crime was committed before 2000. In general, such inmates can be eligible for parole unless a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole.
OSHA fines Albany roofer $78,000
Oregon fined an Albany roofing outfit $78,000 after an inspector found four workers on a house without fall protection — the company’s fifth violation of the same state rule. Inspectors found Iron Head Roofing, which also maintains an address in Corvallis, failed to ensure employees were wearing a...
Florida highway covered in beer after semi crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
Alex Jones testifies in trial over Sandy Hook lies
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his defamation trial in Connecticut as he and his lawyer try to limit damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. More than a dozen family members of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the shooting also showed up to observe his testimony in Waterbury Superior Court, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from Newtown. Jones has been in Connecticut this week in preparation for his appearance. He held a news conference Wednesday outside the courthouse, bashing the proceedings — as he has on his Infowars show — as a "travesty of justice" and calling the judge a "tyrant." He made similar comments on his way into the courthouse Thursday, indicating he may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not answer some questions.
Jones trial jury hears from Sandy Hook father
The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre. Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax. Her decision came as a result of the conspiracy theorist failing to turn over documents in the case. Jones on Tuesday called Bellis a tyrant and said she would be forcing him to perjure himself and say "that I'm guilty and to say that I'm a liar." Jones was expected to testify Wednesday, but attorneys said at midday that likely would not happen. Before the jury was brought in, the judge said she was prepared to speak with Jones prior to his testimony to make sure he understands the court's rulings. The jury heard Wednesday morning from David Wheeler, the father of Ben Wheeler, one of the 20 children killed in the December 14, 2012, shooting. "An event like this makes you question everything. You know if a kid who was that big a life force in your house could just be gone like that, what else is possible. It makes you question everything," Wheeler testified.
