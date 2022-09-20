The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre. Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax. Her decision came as a result of the conspiracy theorist failing to turn over documents in the case. Jones on Tuesday called Bellis a tyrant and said she would be forcing him to perjure himself and say "that I'm guilty and to say that I'm a liar." Jones was expected to testify Wednesday, but attorneys said at midday that likely would not happen. Before the jury was brought in, the judge said she was prepared to speak with Jones prior to his testimony to make sure he understands the court's rulings. The jury heard Wednesday morning from David Wheeler, the father of Ben Wheeler, one of the 20 children killed in the December 14, 2012, shooting. "An event like this makes you question everything. You know if a kid who was that big a life force in your house could just be gone like that, what else is possible. It makes you question everything," Wheeler testified.

