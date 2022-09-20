ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
Cleveland fashion designer Cierra Boyd shows off her clothing line on HBOMax’s ‘The Hype’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The work of Cleveland designer and artist Cierra Boyd has been featured in various national publications, including Nylon and Vogue. Now she’s taking her work to television on HBOMax’s “The Hype.” The first episode of the series drops at 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The show, in its second season, features designers proving that their cutting-edge streetwear designs are worthy of “the hype.”
