Read full article on original website
Related
Sweet surprise: Kristi Capel’s new addition
A sweet addition has been added to the FOX 8 family!
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
WKYC
Bri Buckley, 3News Reporter
CLEVELAND — Bri Buckley joined the 3News team as a reporter in September 2022. She grew up as an Air Force brat moving all around the country, but Cleveland has always been the one place she could call home with deep family ties to the region. Bri is thrilled to be back in the same city as her dad, sister, extended family and friends and to bring her passion for storytelling and community advocacy to 3News.
Cleveland fashion designer Cierra Boyd shows off her clothing line on HBOMax’s ‘The Hype’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The work of Cleveland designer and artist Cierra Boyd has been featured in various national publications, including Nylon and Vogue. Now she’s taking her work to television on HBOMax’s “The Hype.” The first episode of the series drops at 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The show, in its second season, features designers proving that their cutting-edge streetwear designs are worthy of “the hype.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Police locate missing 16-year-old girl who is diabetic
Cleveland Police have located a missing 16-year-old girl who they say is a habitual runaway. She was found safe Friday.
‘Finally’: Charge filed for beer can assault on Browns fan
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a felony charge just filed for a fan seriously hurt last year in the stands at a Cleveland Browns game.
Cleveland father leaves 4-month-old alone in running car: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Aug. 22, a concerned passerby called police after discovering a small infant inside a running black Toyota Corolla parked in the Meijer parking lot on Broadview Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said upon discovering the child, they opened the unlocked door to make sure the 4-month-old was OK.
Man reports occupied Jeep parked in his driveway; occupant found drunk with loaded gun: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Kenmore Road. At 12:05 a.m. Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Kenmore Road, where a Shaker Heights homeowner, 56, reported that a Jeep was parked in his driveway without his permission. Police approached the vehicle and encountered the operator, a Pepper...
RELATED PEOPLE
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through store in smash-and-grab
A bold smash-and-grab caught on store surveillance video shows a man behind the wheel of a U-Haul accelerate in reverse, slamming into a beauty supply store and punching a moving van-sized hole through the wall.
US105
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0