NASA's 1st Salvadoran-American in space is heading to International Space Station
The nation's first Salvadoran-American in space is heading to the International Space Station. Dr. Frank Rubio will be launching on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft Wednesday from Kazakhstan. If all goes as planned, it will take six hours to get to the space station. Rubio will be on a six-month mission, orbiting Earth. Rubio was born in Los Angeles but grew up mostly in Florida. He is a physician and former Army helicopter pilot. Salvadorans are the second largest Latino group in California. His historic launch comes as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. ¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí .
