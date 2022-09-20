Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO