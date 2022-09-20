ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Seneca, WI
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Education
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wizmnews.com

Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest

A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
ONALASKA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

‘Absolutely Unacceptable’: Onalaska Paroled Killer’s Neighbor Says He’s Living in ‘Unregistered Daycare’ With Juvenile

The parole agent for murderer Terrance Shaw told Shaw’s next-door-neighbor in Onalaska that Shaw has privacy rights. She told the parole officer that neighbors believe Shaw is living in an unregistered daycare. She said the agent responded that they are aware of all of that and reiterated that Shaw was approved to live in that house.
ONALASKA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#School Counselors#Prairie School#High School#School Principal#Linus K12#Linus School District#The School Board#Sro#Citizen S Academy#Salvation Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy