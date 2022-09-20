Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: Sheriff says body discovered in Belmont cornfield tentatively ID’d
Portage Co. law enforcement say they believe they know the identity of the body discovered in Belmont on Wednesday. Sheriff Mike Lukas on Thursday said it was “an observant farm worker” who located a decomposing body that had been in a cornfield near 15th Rd. and Lein Rd. “for some time” at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
Hillsboro man hospitalized in rollover accident
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says that 21-year-old Izaiah Mendoza rolled his vehicle on State Highway 82 near the intersection of County Road V around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Mendoza was trapped inside and needed to be removed using the jaws of life, authorities said.
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
wizmnews.com
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Absolutely Unacceptable’: Onalaska Paroled Killer’s Neighbor Says He’s Living in ‘Unregistered Daycare’ With Juvenile
The parole agent for murderer Terrance Shaw told Shaw’s next-door-neighbor in Onalaska that Shaw has privacy rights. She told the parole officer that neighbors believe Shaw is living in an unregistered daycare. She said the agent responded that they are aware of all of that and reiterated that Shaw was approved to live in that house.
Gundersen and Bellin Health to complete merge by the end of the year
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A collaboration for the greater good. Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are merging. It’s been in talks for a few months, but the two health systems are set to officially merge by the end of the year. Even though Bellin is...
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
