Robert David Boyd, Sr.
1938 was somewhat of a turbulent year for the state of Georgia. The southland was in the grasp of a great depression, and it was an election year. President Roosevelt, a frequent visitor to the state, inserted himself into the congressional and governor’s race. He thought his influence would...
Lynda Walker Denning
Lynda Walker Denning, 77, of Powder Springs, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 18, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. Family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Lynda's name to an animal rescue or charity of your choice.
Family members recall famous Sharpsburg landmark
A longtime Sharpsburg landmark is being declared a total loss after a significant fire at the Heirloom Market and Bakery. The building is located at 8861 Highway 54. The call came in after occupants of the building noticed smoke and flames coming from the building. The building was successfully evacuated as crews began the process of containing the fire, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan of Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Newnan HS History Club hosting speaker Jan Scruggs in October
Newnan High School History Club is hosting Jan Craig Scruggs on Oct. 18 at the Donald W. Nixon Centre as part of its semiannual speaker series. “Scruggs is the guy who got the Vietnam Memorial Wall started,” said Frank Henderson, teacher of the Vietnam and World War 2 classes at the high school. “The Vietnam vets, they love him.”
Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years
On Tuesday, a Sharpsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence possible, for a June 2020 shooting in Statesboro that killed a teenage girl. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 31, after shooting at the truck that Haley Hutcheson, then 17, was riding in. Wilson, the biracial son of former Coweta County fire Chief Pat Wilson, had said that he was defending himself and his white girlfriend from a racist attack. He and his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, testified that the truck was trying to run them off the road.
Verna Funk named American Legion Volunteer of the Year
Verna Funk was recognized as the American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer of the Year. Funk was presented with the award during the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57’s meeting in September. According to Jackie Angel with the American Legion Post, Funk was recognized for her continued dedication and support for the...
Our Brokenness Is God’s Opportunity
Many years ago, my son’s team played in a baseball tournament against a team from Chattanooga. These kids were maybe 11 or 12 years old. Jonathan came to the plate and hit a scorching line drive that careened off the shortstop’s leg. Jonathan made it to first base as the shortstop fell to the ground, writhing in pain.
Newnan, Coweta set to mediate LOST disagreement
A mediation date has been set for Coweta County and the city of Newnan to possibly come to an agreement for local option sales tax revenue splits. County and city officials will meet Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, for a mediation conference.
A four-peat for Newnan Volleyball
For the fourth year in a row, the Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team took home the Amber McClure-Fayerweather trophy for winning the Coweta Cup. The Lady Cougars (21-6) won the first match of the night against Northgate 2-0 (25-12, 25-15) and then defeated East Coweta 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) in the finale to claim another title.
Newnan to vote on three ARPA requests
The Newnan City Council will consider three requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting Tuesday. The requests total $199,800.50 and come from Bike Coweta, RM Kitchens Automotive and Tarpley Drug Company. Bike Coweta’s request is for $15,000 for economic impact assistance, specifically for the All Kids Bike...
‘Blues’ fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels
The power of music will once again be utilized to help raise money for Meals on Wheels. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Greenville Street Park will host the “Coweta Blues Benefit,” featuring a number of local musicians, including organizer Kris Youmans. “I enjoy using music to support local organizations,”...
Coweta launches tornado assistance program
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners, along with the local Emergency Management Agency, is launching a Tornado Assistance Program to help unincorporated residents impacted by the EF4 tornado that hit in March 2021. The county says the program will initially focus on removing standing damaged trees from within 125 feet...
Coweta approves seven ARPA awards to five organizations
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $1,539,975 in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds for a number of non-profit organizations in the county. In total, seven awards were issued to five different organizations. Meals on Wheels of Coweta, Inc. was awarded $280,647. The purpose...
Trinity Christian rolls Fayette County
On Tuesday, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions celebrated their senior night with a 15-0 win over Fayette County. With just one senior, Chloe Reed, the future is in good hands, but that did not stop a celebration for Reed and her contribution to the team. She responded with a 3-for-3...
Lady Indians prepping for postseason
When the calendar turns to fall, it is a sure sign that Head Coach Franklin DeLoach and the East Coweta Lady Indians softball team are gearing up for a run. They added three more home wins this week to push their winning streak to six and improve their record to 17-4. On Monday, they hosted the Northgate Lady Vikings and got a two-hit shutout from freshman Jada Savage en route to an 8-0 victory. The Indians offense relied on the lower part of the batting order to put runs on the scoreboard. Shallyn Olszowy, Addie Joiner and Bailee Echols drove in two to lead East Coweta.
Newnan man arrested for kidnapping following domestic incident
A Newnan man is in the Coweta County Jail on charges of felony kidnapping following a domestic incident on Sunday. Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Aaron Pogue, 30, on charges of felony kidnapping after deputies arrived at the Motel 6 on Herring Road in reference to a report of a man and woman physically fighting in the motel parking lot.
Opening week for Middle School football
The Coweta County Middle School Athletic League football season kicked off Wednesday afternoon with three opening games. Last year’s champion, Smokey Road, fell in a close game to Lee, Evans pulled the game out in the final three minutes to defeat Arnall and Madras rolled over Blake Bass. Madras...
