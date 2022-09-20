ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil

Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
CNBC

Call to Action: How to play gold

The traders break down how investors can play gold. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC

Stocks drop to end the week

The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC

Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
Jeff Mills
CNBC

Here's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks

Stocks took a beating this week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, the third consecutive hike of that magnitude. It wasn't the rate move — which was anticipated by the market — but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday that hurt stocks. He's now targeting a rate of 4.4% at the end of the year, up from the 3.4% rate projected at the central bank's June meeting.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.

Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
CNBC

Does Netflix really want to go higher?

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown tells 'Halftime Report' why he's buying back into Netflix. And Hightower's Stephanie Link weighs in on the move as well as other stocks in the tech space.
