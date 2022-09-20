Read full article on original website
The Chartmaster sees higher levels for oil
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says investors should watch oil. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Jeff Mills and Brian Kelly.
Call to Action: How to play gold
The traders break down how investors can play gold. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Stocks drop to end the week
The traders look at today's down day on the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
Investors betting on short-term gains will miss out when Powell ‘wins the game,’ Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think of the bigger picture when it comes to the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation and its effect on the stock market. "The short-term camp is made up of people who either can't handle any pain or don't believe in [Fed Chair...
Here's our plan for Monday after another painful week to own stocks
Stocks took a beating this week as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points, the third consecutive hike of that magnitude. It wasn't the rate move — which was anticipated by the market — but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on Wednesday that hurt stocks. He's now targeting a rate of 4.4% at the end of the year, up from the 3.4% rate projected at the central bank's June meeting.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp.
Legendary investor Mark Fisher of MBF Clearing Corp. joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss what he's seeing in the markets, how the Fed and the country need to deal with inflation and where he sees commodities heading. With Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova.
Friday, Sept. 23, 2022: Cramer mulls over buying the dip in these energy stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks say they are not running away from this market, but sharpening their pencils, and looking to add to the portfolio. They share why energy is a sector they are looking at, plus one consumer brand they say could thrive during this market downturn.
Overly bearish market gives us a chance to add to a beaten-down but quality tech stock
We're buying 25 shares of Microsoft (MSFT) at roughly $240 each. Following Thursday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 375 shares of MSFT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 3.26% from 3.05%. The Microsoft purchase will put a small amount of cash to work Thursday after the prior...
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022: Cramer encourages investors buy this tech stock now if they don't own it
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why the latest AAII investor sentiment read of 60% bearishness has them ready to add to the portfolio. They share several stocks that are potential buys amid this weakness. They also explain why rising yields could hurt the stock market for the foreseeable future.
Amazon stock hasn't really done anything in two years, says Evercore's Mahaney
Mark Mahaney, head of internet research at Evercore ISI, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss stocks he's watching right now. With Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments.
Jim Cramer sat down with the CEOs of Salesforce and Slack this week — here are our takeaways
Salesforce's (CRM) annual Dreamforce conference took center stage in the tech world this week. And Jim Cramer was on site in San Francisco to talk with leading tech CEOs , including the heads of Salesforce and its subsidiary Slack. Here's are our recap and takeaways from each interview.
Does Netflix really want to go higher?
Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown tells 'Halftime Report' why he's buying back into Netflix. And Hightower's Stephanie Link weighs in on the move as well as other stocks in the tech space.
Cramer's lightning round: I like Boston Scientific over Medtronic
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
FedEx pops following early earnings release
CNBC's Frank Holland reports on FedEx earnings. CFRA's Sam Stovall joins the discussion to talk about the transports.
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
