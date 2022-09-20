ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IN

WANE-TV

Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man tried to find child bride outside of local school, charged with molesting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He picked the girl up as she was walking home from school. He told her he knew her father, and that her father sent him to get her – which ended up being a lie. Then he started touching the girl’s ear, and then her thighs. She told the man she was 13, and he said they could still get married, that 13-year-olds get married all the time and that he could give her a nice and happy life.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
Peru, IN
WLFI.com

Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week

PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
PERU, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
MUNCIE, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022

——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
OSSIAN, IN
Your News Local

Hero Memorial Nameplate orders due

WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials in partnership with the City of Wabash are pleased to announce that the next round of Wabash County Hero Memorial dedication nameplates will be ordered on October 1. Nameplates are available for purchase on the Visit Wabash County website or at the...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
LEBANON, IN
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man found guilty of child molestation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man was found guilt on several counts, including child molestation. Robin Hardy was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual misconduct with minor. After a four day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN

