WANE-TV
Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man tried to find child bride outside of local school, charged with molesting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He picked the girl up as she was walking home from school. He told her he knew her father, and that her father sent him to get her – which ended up being a lie. Then he started touching the girl’s ear, and then her thighs. She told the man she was 13, and he said they could still get married, that 13-year-olds get married all the time and that he could give her a nice and happy life.
WLFI.com
Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
WIBC.com
ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week
PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
Woman gets probation for driving through protesters in Kokomo in 2020
KOKOMO, Ind. — A woman who was accused of driving through a group of protestors during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kokomo in May 2020 has been sentenced to 6 months supervised probation. Christa Redman, 34, was originally arrested on charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly...
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022
——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
Your News Local
Hero Memorial Nameplate orders due
WABASH, IN – Visit Wabash County officials in partnership with the City of Wabash are pleased to announce that the next round of Wabash County Hero Memorial dedication nameplates will be ordered on October 1. Nameplates are available for purchase on the Visit Wabash County website or at the...
Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch
LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
WLFI.com
West Lafayette man found guilty of child molestation
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man was found guilt on several counts, including child molestation. Robin Hardy was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual misconduct with minor. After a four day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before...
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
WANE-TV
Courts: Man who goes by ‘Mad Max’ accused of raping a woman while she slept
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who went by the alias “Mad Max” is accused of raping a woman while she slept at a southwest side apartment complex, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 29-year-old Jacquail Belcher with a...
Kokomo man charged in 2021 death of 10-month-old
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Tyler Groleau on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury.
Madison Co. Prosecutor responds to Carl Boards' request for out-of-county trial
The Madison County Prosecutor has responded to a request by the accused killer of an Elwood police officer to have the trial held in another county on grounds of possible jury bias.
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter. […]
WANE-TV
Police: Late wake-up leads to neglect of dependent charges against couple
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man and woman are facing neglect and battery charges in connection to a child under the age of 12 receiving injuries for waking up late for school, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 56-year-old Michael...
IN Supreme Court hears appeal by woman who killed young stepdaughter
The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal from a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter.
