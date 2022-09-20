ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch 2 loses its lead hero designer

By Tyler Colp
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6Ai4_0i3VUKjU00

The lead hero designer behind Overwatch's huge roster of characters—and the ones to come in its upcoming sequel—has left Blizzard, the company confirmed to PC Gamer.

Geoff Goodman "made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year," a Blizzard spokesperson said. The last public appearance by Goodman was in a group interview with press in June.

Blizzard provided a statement about Goodman's departure:

"We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best. His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come."

Goodman's history with Overwatch goes all the way back to before it was known as Overwatch, when the team was still working on project Titan. Titan was cancelled and resurrected into the team-based hero shooter that launched in 2016. Outside of the game's former director Jeff Kaplan, who left Blizzard in 2021 , Goodman was one of the few faces of Overwatch, frequently asked to discuss balance changes and new heroes in interviews and events.

Goodman helped design major reworks for Doomfist and Orisa, new heroes Sojourn and Junker Queen , and likely had a hand in several of the game's upcoming heroes, including new support hero Kiriko .

Although no reason was given for why Goodman left, it comes after a series of high-profile Blizzard departures in the buildup and aftermath of the lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for workplace harassment and discrimination last year. Overwatch's executive producer Chacko Sonny left the company in 2021 and producer Tracy Kennedy left last September .

Speaking of the turmoil at Blizzard in a group interview with PC Gamer in April, Goodman said the team made sure everyone was in a "good spot," and felt "safe," before returning to work on the game. "It seems to be everyone's, you know, much happier now and things are going forward. But I think it's it's still there and still lingers. It's definitely a morale hit."

Overwatch 2's October free-to-play launch is imminent, but some fans of the original game are dismayed by what will change in the sequel. The game recently detailed its seasonal battle pass model and how it will lock each new hero behind tier 55 (out of 80) of the free track. In a group interview with PC Gamer last week, Overwatch general manager Walter Kong said that "heroes are the single most engaging content that we have in the game," and that "it seemed to be a very strong fit to put those heroes into our new engagement systems."

Overwatch 2 will launch and replace the original game on October 4.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs Acknowledge Mirage Bugs, Working on Fixes

Respawn Entertainment lead game designer, Devan McGuire, acknowledged various Mirage bugs in a Reddit AMA on Thursday. Several players have reported bugs associated with Mirage and his decoy ability since around 2020, ranging from the decoy getting stuck in place, decoys being easily identifiable, to enemies downed by the decoys self-reviving themselves. Several photos and videos which document the numerous occasions in which gameplay with Mirage is stifled by bugs can be easily found as players try to navigate through them.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kaplan
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Overwatch 2#Pc Game#Video Game#Warcraft#Doomfist
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These Skyrim and Fallout tarot decks are more novelty than magic

The cards are stylish curios but not great for doing readings. One thing I taught myself at university was how to read tarot cards. I can't say I exactly believe that these pieces of paper can read my future, but it's always a nice party trick when you do a reading for someone and it gives them real insights. Pointing out that they might be working too hard, missing family, or not seeing opportunities right there in front of them may help them understand their current situation a little better. I've always used them as a way to check in on myself or friends—a deck of cards is cheaper than therapy right? They're pretty cool, as long as they're used wisely, and gaming seems to really like tarot cards too.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Overwatch
PC Gamer

How to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft's Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm is a new mount that you can add to your collection in preparation for Dragonflight (opens in new tab). It's relatively easy to get, so you won't have to spend hours—or years (opens in new tab)—farming the same dungeon or raid to acquire it. Instead, you'll need to spend a couple of hours in Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?

Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Gundam ‘Overwatch’ Is Better Than It Has Any Right To Be

Gundam Evolution, the free-to-play Gundam shooter which was released on Tuesday for PC, Xbox, and Playstation is, somehow, one of the better hero shooters I’ve played in a long time. I say this knowing that my devout love of Mobile Suit Gundam may be clouding my judgment, but believe it wholeheartedly. Let me give you a snapshot:
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Even Though There Is A Lot Of Content In Destiny 2, The Pre-Order Bonuses For Lightfall In 2023 Were Recently Unveiled

Over a million people are actively playing Destiny 2, making it one of the most popular looter shooters. Destiny 2, released in 2017, successfully expanded upon the story and lore established by the original game and will continue to do so with future story content updates. But unfortunately, many gamers have been left wanting more after seeing the Lightfall trailer, released not too long ago.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy