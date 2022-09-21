Early design plans shown for potential rehabs of Maumee River islands

Design plans under consideration are being shared with the public for a proposed project at Clark Island and Delaware/Horseshoe Islands in the Maumee River.

Several people attended a two-and-a half-hour open house at Walbridge Park on Tuesday to learn more.

Clark Island is an H2Ohio project, while Delaware/Horseshoe Islands are being funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The former will have a focus on wetlands and the latter on wildlife habitat, but they both have similar objectives, said Joe Cappel, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority vice president of business development.

“The focus of the programs are different, but the end results will be similar,” he said.

Both islands are in the river near Walbridge Park, and have undergone significant sediment loss from erosion.

In the case of Clark Island, only a fraction of its original 40 acres remain.

Scudder Mackey, chief of Ohio’s Office of Coastal Management within the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, has said only about 10 percent of the original island remains.

Mr. Cappel said the rest could break apart fairly quickly if a few more wicked storms or perhaps an ice shove — also known as a surge of ice — result in more sediment loss and cause more trees to topple. That’s why officials want to move quickly, in hopes of preserving the island and, thus, helping it be a barrier for the river’s shoreline.

The port authority is using a $620,000 H2Ohio grant to design and engineer improvements.

The two island restoration projects are being engineered by Verdantas, a provider of engineering, planning, and science services, formerly known as Hull & Associates.

Jenny Carter-Cornell, Verdantas senior consultant/funding specialist, said the Clark design could be finished this fall, and the Delaware/Horseshoe design will likely follow in April. Construction on one or both is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024, she said.

Costs have not been determined for either.

“These islands have eroded for years,” Ms. Carter-Cornell said. “There’s a lot of community excitement [in restoring them].”

Kris Patterson, Partners for Clean Streams executive director, agreed.

She said her group is involved because of its affiliation with a committee working to improve waterways in what’s known as the Maumee Area of Concern.

But it also is fascinated by the potential island restoration for a broader reason.

“We’re very excited about getting people back to the river,” Ms. Patterson said. “I’m excited about the momentum.”

Eric Saas, H2Ohio program manager, said he was pleased by the turnout.

Researchers from the Lake Erie Aquatic Research Network will track results, he said.

The goal is to have the island wetlands filter out some of the river’s phosphorus and other nutrients.

“Water will be leaving the islands cleaner than when it came in,” Mr. Cappel said, adding that another goal is to offer more kayaking, canoeing, and other outdoor recreational opportunities.