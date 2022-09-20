Read full article on original website
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards
Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success.When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf.Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada,...
GolfWRX
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
After claiming move to LIV Golf was to 'spend time with the kids,' Patrick Reed will play five events in September, 26 in 2022
As a means of deflecting talk that they were making a jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for financial reasons, numerous players insisted a reduced workload was the reason they chose the upstart league backed by Saudi financing. But with a slip in his Official World Golf Ranking...
ESPN
2022 Presidents Cup: International team faces historic odds; can it pull off a massive upset?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The U.S. Presidents Cup team includes five of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Nine of them are ranked in the top 15, the most ever on a single team in the history of the event. The International team has none, after Australia's...
Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut
Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
thegolfnewsnet.com
Michelle Wie West to host new LPGA event at Liberty National with AJGA component
Michelle Wie West is set to host a new LPGA event that will have a unique junior golf tie-in. According to Golfweek, Wie West will host the new Mizuho Americas Open starting in 2023. The event, which will debut June 1-4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., will feature a field of 120 LPGA players competing for a $2.75 million purse.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf
The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
‘It’s a slap in the face’ – Patrick Reed hits out at DP World Tour over treatment at latest events
This week, Patrick Reed is playing in the Cazoo Open De France at Le Golf National. The course is where the 2018 Ryder Cup was held. The European Team won the trophy, and Reed was only able to muster one point in three matches. This week however, Patrick Reed was...
golfmagic.com
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
golfmagic.com
Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald
Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
