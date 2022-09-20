ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News

Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GOLF
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
GOLF
Austonia

Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards

Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success.When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf.Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada,...
AUSTIN, TX
GolfWRX

Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage

The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
GOLF
Person
Greg Norman
#Qbe Shootout#Golf Course#Gold Course#Tiburon Golf Club#The Naples Daily News
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut

Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
Golf.com

Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Michelle Wie West to host new LPGA event at Liberty National with AJGA component

Michelle Wie West is set to host a new LPGA event that will have a unique junior golf tie-in. According to Golfweek, Wie West will host the new Mizuho Americas Open starting in 2023. The event, which will debut June 1-4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., will feature a field of 120 LPGA players competing for a $2.75 million purse.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf

The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Breakdown of Rory McIlroy's friendships with LIV players "sad" says Donald

Ryder Cup Europe captain Luke Donald says it's "sad" Rory McIlroy is unlikely to continue friendships with players who have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. McIlroy, 33, lashed out at the LIV players before the Italian Open on the DP World Tour last week, suggesting he believes those who have joined Greg Norman's mega-money upstart should not be allowed to participate in the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF

