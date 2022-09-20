Read full article on original website
Related
Union County sheriff investigating why inmate blacked out, became unresponsive
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County authorities are looking into why an inmate fell unconscious, requiring resuscitation, while at the Maynardville jail. Sheriff Billy Breeding said in a statement to WBIR that dispatchers were alerted Sept. 18 that an ambulance was needed at the jail, part of the courthouse complex.
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
wvlt.tv
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers responded Tuesday to the Emory Center children’s hospital to find two people-Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox-in a vehicle with a child in the back seat, according to the report.
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office to increase number of deputies patrolling 'The Dragon' in October
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When fall comes to East Tennessee, it often brings visitors to a particular stretch of road nicknamed "The Dragon." This windy, hilly piece of U.S. Highway 129 is also often the site of serious crashes and incidents involving reckless driving. Since January 1, 2022, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Rural Metro responds to serious car crash in East Knox County, one person seriously injured
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews with Rural Metro Fire said they reported to calls about a car crash on Washington Pike in East Knox County. They said when crews arrived, a car was on its side with the driver "partially ejected." They said the driver had what looked like serious injuries.
KPD officers clear Gay Street movie theater after responding to 'alleged bomb threat' Thursday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department responded to an alleged bomb threat at the Regal Riviera on Gay Street at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, according to KPD. The initial calls were that a man had left a suitcase that possibly contained a bomb, which proved to...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED
We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
wvlt.tv
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
bbbtv12.com
Couple arrested on car theft charges after Four-County manhunt
A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the...
wrul.com
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon
A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
Fighting crime from inside the lab: A day in the life of the KPD Forensics team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is National Forensic Science Week. Forensic scientists are often the "secret weapon" law enforcement uses to fight crime. DNA, fingerprints, shell casings, and left-behind clothing often help this team solve the case. The forensics team in the criminal investigation division of the Knoxville Police...
Man facing domestic assault charges since July turns himself in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Sylvester J. Williams turned himself into the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Sept. 19. KPD is no longer searching for him. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges. They said Sylvester J. Williams, 57,...
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
KPD: 18-year-old seriously wounded after shooting Tuesday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Kenner Avenue Tuesday night, according to a post from the department. At around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. The victim...
Comments / 0