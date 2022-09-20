ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

Your headlines from 9/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Roane County couple arrested for car theft, Hiker rescued in the Smokies, Plane crash investigation. Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Updated: 17 hours ago. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers responded Tuesday to the Emory Center children’s hospital to find two people-Timothy Hooks and Amber Cox-in a vehicle with a child in the back seat, according to the report.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CUMBERLAND CO SCHOOL IDENTIFIED WHERE SUSPICOUS LIQUID WAS DISCOVERED

We’ve learned which Cumberland County School a suspicious liquid was brought to yesterday morning. A joint press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Director of Schools William Stepp stated the following:. This morning, school administrators received a report that a student brought a suspicious liquid to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Couple arrested on car theft charges after Four-County manhunt

A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon

A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
CARMI, IL
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
Man facing domestic assault charges since July turns himself in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Sylvester J. Williams turned himself into the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Sept. 19. KPD is no longer searching for him. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges. They said Sylvester J. Williams, 57,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
KPD: 18-year-old seriously wounded after shooting Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Kenner Avenue Tuesday night, according to a post from the department. At around 10:20 p.m., KPD officers responded to the shooting and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, KPD said. The victim...
KNOXVILLE, TN

