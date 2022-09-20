ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty is changing for the better but its loudest fans aren't happy about it

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Call of Duty fans are fighting over the soul of the series. In the first days of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta (currently open to PlayStation players only), conversation has been dominated by details—minimaps are less useful, boots are louder, and some perks now have to be earned mid-match. Modern Warfare 2 is Infinity Ward's latest attempt to slow down CoD (for the better, I think), but it's not going down well with the loudest corners of the community.

Numerous popular posts on the official MW2 subreddit and Twitter make it clear that some players aren't happy with the ways that Infinity Ward is breaking with CoD's run 'n gun tradition. If you ask me, those players are wrong.

I'm having a great time in the Modern Warfare 2 beta (though I'm most excited to try the PC version this weekend). Infinity Ward is once again demonstrating why its turn on the CoD development carousel is worth waiting for—this is already the best CoD has played recently in terms of sound, feel, movement, and feedback. Modern Warfare 2 has that extra sprinkle of tacticool magic that was sorely missed in CoD's last two years of Cold War fan fiction and bland WW2 rehashes. It's exactly what I've been craving out of CoD for a while now, so much so that the things that usually annoy me, like punishing aerial killstreaks that blow me up without warning, are more tolerable.

Infinity Ward is rethinking how 6v6 CoD is played while still sticking, sometimes stubbornly, to its roots. If you've Called a lot of Duties over the last 15 years, you should be aware of these key changes:

  • You can have up to four perks equipped at once, but two of them (a Bonus perk and Ultimate perk) only activate once you've gained enough points each match
  • Players are not highlighted on the minimap when they shoot or sprint
  • Name tags do not appear above enemies when aiming at them
  • Slide canceling is mostly gone—Infinity Ward is cracking down on this funky, unintentional movement tech (though players are already figuring out ways around this )

The most radical change is by far in the minimap. Previously, sprinting or shooting an unsilenced gun would reveal your position on the minimap for the entire enemy team. I've always hated this and I'm glad it's gone—getting punished with a map ping for getting a kill feels as backwards in 2022 as it did in 2007. Instead, enemy shots will now appear as a ping on the compass at the top of the screen, pointing to the direction of the action without broadcasting exact 2D coordinates.

Sound check

Getting punished with a map ping for getting a kill feels as backwards in 2022 as it did in 2007.

Honestly, I haven't used the compass much either, because Modern Warfare 2's sound has been all I need for situational awareness. There is a downright ludicrous level of fidelity in sound FX this time around. Following in the literal footsteps of games like Hunt: Showdown and Rainbow Six Siege, seemingly every action you can see has an associated noise that keeps me firmly glued to the action—bullets believably explode and reverberate through indoor spaces, scratchy camo pants "thwip" as your legs collide mid-run, empty casings rattle on the ground, and stomping boots echo down hallways to warn of incoming danger. Positional audio is accurate enough that, playing with my nice pair of headphones, I've been able to hear less careful enemies before they hear me.

The somewhat ironic result is that, despite sprinting no longer being punished on the minimap, my matches have been noticeably slower and more methodical than years past. It's hard to hear what's going on when you're the loudest one in the lobby.

Maybe my 2,000 hours of Rainbow Six Siege are doing the talking, but I'm a fan of slower CoD. If I'm going to get shot in the back, I'd much rather it be the result of them hunting me down with sound than following a red dot on a map. It's nice to run around without feeling the constant need to stare at the upper left corner of the screen. Modern Warfare 2's radar change is taking me back to the last time Infinity Ward tried something radical with 6v6: The first beta for Modern Warfare 2019 didn't have a minimap at all . The compass was originally meant to replace the map entirely. I celebrated the death of the minimap at the time, but pressure from fans pushed Infinity Ward to add it back in with a pre-launch patch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hZBQ_0i3VRUHJ00

A weaponized DDOS is a little on the nose for Call of Duty. (Image credit: Activision)

Power creep

Another smart change is Modern Warfare 2's new method of picking perks. You can now make "perk packages," which are essentially a loadout of perks independent of your gun loadouts. As someone who usually wants to equip the same set of perks on every class and occasionally swap to try others, the ability to batch-equip has already saved me a years' worth of Create-a-Class tedium.

I'm not as convinced by the Bonus and Ultimate perk slots that have to be earned throughout a match. The idea of building up to a powerful perk over time is cool, but most of the "ultimate" perks on offer are more about countering annoying killstreaks than empowering yourself. Ghost, a perk that I insta-lock on every class because of the constant annoyance of UAV scans (which are still an easy 3-kill reward), is an Ultimate perk. It now takes most of a match to achieve the base level of positional privacy that makes Call of Duty tolerable—Infinity Ward could address this by making Ghost a basic perk, or it could attack the source of the problem and finally get rid of killstreaks.

Are we really still rewarding the best players in the lobby with overpowered super weapons? That's like if the top fragger in every Valorant round was rewarded with a free Operator rifle. I know, I know: it's blasphemy to call for an end to one of CoD's most iconic systems, just imagine a world in which you can run across an open field without the risk of a VTOL jet dropping a $2 million payload of explosives on your face.

Modern Warfare 2 is Infinity Ward's first at-bat since it kicked off a new Call of Duty era with MW2019 and the free-to-play juggernaut that would eventually engulf the entire franchise, Warzone. As the series prepares to go on hiatus for standalone releases in 2023, Activision is placing its full faith in the studio that put CoD on the map twice. I like where it's going so far, but CoD can be even better when its fans are open to incremental change. Today, it's red dots on minimaps. Later this year, it's Warzone 2.0's long-awaited extraction mode , DMZ.

Comments / 3

FoxMask
4d ago

that's because they are gen z and complaining about new cod. those kiddos never play og mw2 before.

Reply
3
Related
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Video Game#Modern Warfare 2#Infinity Ward
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card

You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it

After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
Gizmodo

What Happens if the Rockstar Hacker Leaks the GTA6 Source Code

What, if any, is the impact of a severe hack earlier this week going to be on Rockstar Games’ business? The game publisher’s systems were breached just days ago in what some are calling the biggest hack of its kind in recent memory. Known for popular franchises like Red Dead the Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar said that it was “extremely disappointed” that the “illegal” hacking episode had taken place. The hacker, who also claims to be the same culprit behind the recent extreme Uber hack, leaked video of early development footage from the upcoming GTA6.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds Dead Island – but you’ll have to be quick

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can jump into zombie-thumping action RPG Dead Island for free this weekend. Following the reveal of Dead Island 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month, the first game in the comically grotesque zombie series will be free to play on Xbox for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These Skyrim and Fallout tarot decks are more novelty than magic

The cards are stylish curios but not great for doing readings. One thing I taught myself at university was how to read tarot cards. I can't say I exactly believe that these pieces of paper can read my future, but it's always a nice party trick when you do a reading for someone and it gives them real insights. Pointing out that they might be working too hard, missing family, or not seeing opportunities right there in front of them may help them understand their current situation a little better. I've always used them as a way to check in on myself or friends—a deck of cards is cheaper than therapy right? They're pretty cool, as long as they're used wisely, and gaming seems to really like tarot cards too.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

YouTuber Dunkey now has an indie publishing label

After 11 years of making YouTube videos, Dunkey (aka videogamedunkey) is breaking into the indie publishing world, setting up BigMode with his wife Leah. He announced his new label in the five-minute video "My Indie Game Publishing Company," in which he claims he's "sick of waiting on the sidelines waiting for great games to appear," instead wanting to get involved in making them happen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy