Shreveport, LA

Highway 98.9

Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire

An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

I Had the Best Dish at a Hidden Gem Greek Restaurant in Bossier

There is a Restaurant in Bossier on Airline That Has a Loyal Fan Base. The Greek Corner is tucked away between Monjunis and Trejos on Airline Drive in Bossier. If you blink you'll miss it. You better put your blinker on before you turn into the little parking lot otherwise you'll lose concentration and keep driving past. This Greek spot has been around for years and it's almost like a secret spot on Airline in Bsosier. It's hidden in plain sight.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

How to Get Free Cheeseburgers in Shreveport

Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and several national chains are celebrating by offering free cheeseburgers. In fact, you can score a free burger at McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy's among others. 1. McDonald's actually polled fans to determine which burger customers wanted, with the options of the regular Cheeseburger, Double...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022

On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

What Does Shreveport Need to Attract More Visitors?

What improvements could be made in the Shreveport Bossier area to bring in more visitors and even bring in more new residents?. You hear folks talk all the time about cleaning things up, curbing crime, fixing the infrastructure and much more. But are there some things we should begin to work on now to help our community grow and prosper?
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Saddle Up! It’s Time For the Springhill PRCA Rodeo

This is the weekend that cowboys and cowgirls from all over the Arklatex have had on their minds for months. It's the Springhill PRCA Rodeo at the Springhill Rodeo Arena. And if you think they really know how to put on a rodeo in Springhill, you would be right. It's the oldest continuously running rodeo in the whole state of Louisiana!
SPRINGHILL, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Officer Involved Shooting In Shreveport Subdivision, 1 Injured

KSLA reports one person was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The shooting happened just after 2pm today. The shooting happened inside Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision off East Flournoy Lucas Road. The exact location is reportedly the 600 block of Ashley River...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

