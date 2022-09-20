Read full article on original website
Related
Where are the Best Haunted Attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier Area?
We're so glad you asked! Not only do we have the top five haunted attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier City area listed below, but we also have a full listing of Halloween events for you to enjoy with the family!. However, first, we need to discuss the haunted attractions... Science says...
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
Summer 2022 Was Flaming HOT in Shreveport. Just How Hot Was It?
If you live in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and you thought that this summer was hotter than normal, you're right!. Shreveport-Bossier City experienced a whopping 25 100° plus days during the summer of 2022. That number could actually go up by tomorrow, since the official start of fall is...
I Had the Best Dish at a Hidden Gem Greek Restaurant in Bossier
There is a Restaurant in Bossier on Airline That Has a Loyal Fan Base. The Greek Corner is tucked away between Monjunis and Trejos on Airline Drive in Bossier. If you blink you'll miss it. You better put your blinker on before you turn into the little parking lot otherwise you'll lose concentration and keep driving past. This Greek spot has been around for years and it's almost like a secret spot on Airline in Bsosier. It's hidden in plain sight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want Your Next Event to Pop, Shreveport? You Need a Bubble Bar!
If you want your next event to be extra, EXTRA, you need this mobile bubble bar, Shreveport!. You may have already seen Champagne Charlie's Mobile Bubble Bar around Shreveport, but I saw it for the first time last night at Holy Angels' 41stannual fundraiser, A Taste of Shreveport-Bossier and I am obsessed!
Here Are the Top Halloween Events in Shreveport Area
Fall will be here this week and our next big event is Halloween. Several local groups are sponsoring events aimed at the entire family. We have put together a list of some of the biggest events in the area. You will find pumpkin patch information. We also have details on...
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Get Free Cheeseburgers in Shreveport
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day, and several national chains are celebrating by offering free cheeseburgers. In fact, you can score a free burger at McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy's among others. 1. McDonald's actually polled fans to determine which burger customers wanted, with the options of the regular Cheeseburger, Double...
Is This Major Retail Chain Closing its Shreveport-Bossier Stores?
A major national retail chain previously announced that it would be shutting down operations at 150 of its locations. Now we know which stores will be the first to close, including one right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. According to CNBC, major retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has announced...
Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
What Does Shreveport Need to Attract More Visitors?
What improvements could be made in the Shreveport Bossier area to bring in more visitors and even bring in more new residents?. You hear folks talk all the time about cleaning things up, curbing crime, fixing the infrastructure and much more. But are there some things we should begin to work on now to help our community grow and prosper?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Support Shreveport-Bossier First Responders by Playing Cornhole
Yep, you can play cornhole aka bags and support our local Shreveport-Bossier City first responders at the same time!. What does playing cornhole have to do with our local first responders?. The answer is absolutely nothing! It's just a fun way to get people together to help raise money for...
Bossier Police Seeking Super One Thief in Cash Theft
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 10, 2022 the female came to the customer service desk at Super One Foods to cash in Lottery Tickets. The female then walked away from the counter and then returned and took a white envelope from behind the customer service desk that contained a deposit for the store totaling $900.00.
Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold a seatbelt checkpoint Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at an undisclosed location in west Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write a bunch of...
Saddle Up! It’s Time For the Springhill PRCA Rodeo
This is the weekend that cowboys and cowgirls from all over the Arklatex have had on their minds for months. It's the Springhill PRCA Rodeo at the Springhill Rodeo Arena. And if you think they really know how to put on a rodeo in Springhill, you would be right. It's the oldest continuously running rodeo in the whole state of Louisiana!
Bossier Sheriff Wants To Meet You on National Night Out
So, let's set the record straight. National Night Out is actually the first Tuesday in August, but whomever came up with that date has obviously never spent a summer in Louisiana!. That's why here in Northwest Louisiana, we decided a number of years ago to stall our party until the...
Bossier Police Seeking Home Depot Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. The subject was captured on video surveillance taking property valued at $150.00 from Home Depot in Bossier City. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash...
Officer Involved Shooting In Shreveport Subdivision, 1 Injured
KSLA reports one person was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting in Shreveport. The shooting happened just after 2pm today. The shooting happened inside Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision off East Flournoy Lucas Road. The exact location is reportedly the 600 block of Ashley River...
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0