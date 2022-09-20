Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
Dental groups urge CMS to increase dental surgery access at ASCs
A dental coalition is urging CMS to increase access to dental surgeries at ASCs. The coalition is led by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, and American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, according to a Sept. 21 news release. In comments filed Sept. 13, the coalition...
beckersdental.com
Pacific Dental Services Foundation awards $70K to dental assisting students
The Pacific Dental Services Foundation has given a total of $70,000 to 17 dental assisting students from eight states. The students are the fall recipients of the Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship, according to a Sept. 23 news release from the foundation. The scholarship is named after Carolyn Ghazal,...
beckersdental.com
Pregnant, postpartum Medicaid enrollees to receive dental coverage at least 60 days after pregnancy
All 50 states and Washington, D.C., will offer dental coverage for Medicaid enrollees who are pregnant and postpartum through at least 60 days after pregnancy starting Oct. 1, CMS reported in a Sept. 22 news release. "Medicaid is a primary payer of maternity care in the U.S., covering nearly half...
beckersdental.com
Return on investment for oral health interventions: 4 CDC stats
The U.S. healthcare system could save up to $100 million each year if dental practices screened for certain chronic conditions, according to CDC data. The CDC compiled data on return on investments from oral health interventions such as community water fluoridation, school sealant programs and medical-dental integrated care. Here are...
