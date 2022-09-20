If you are going to buy a new computer soon, you should know that many models from manufacturers such as ASUS, Lenovo and many others, sell them without an installed operating system. Thanks to this possibility, we are going to save approximately 100 euros, compared to the same computer that does have Windows installed with its corresponding license. If you want to install Windows on these computers, you must buy an original license to avoid problems with activation. Today in RedesZone we bring you the best offers in Windows licenses and also in the Office office suite in cdkeysales.

COMPUTERS ・ 18 HOURS AGO