ifiberone.com
Man who escaped from Okanogan County Jail in 2021 sentenced to 5 years in prison
OKANOGAN — A man who escaped with another inmate from the Okanogan County Jail last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christian White, a 54-year-old Rock Island man, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to second-degree escape. He was sentenced the same day to 60 months behind bars, according to court records. White, in an unrelated drug case, also received a 24-months prison sentence.
ifiberone.com
Two arrested on attempted murder charges in Omak shooting
OMAK — Two suspects are in jail on attempted murder charges after Omak police say they fired multiple shots at a person who had interrupted multiple vehicle prowls. Omak police responded Sunday evening to shots fired at the Community Supported Apartments on Shumway Road. The victim had been shot at several times but was not injured, according to Chief Daniel Christensen.
kpq.com
Omak Teen Races With Deputies on Tuesday
An Omak teen was trying to outrun Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on Sep. 20. At 5:11 p.m., a deputy saw a white car cross over into the opposite lane while going southbound Old Highway 97 through Malott. When spotted, the 19-year-old driver Clement Joseph slowed down to try...
ifiberone.com
Omak police arrest convicted felon after narcotics, firearms seized
OMAK — A convicted felon is in jail on a number of felony charges after Omak police say search warrants led to narcotics and firearms. Omak police served two search warrants on Tuesday in connection to the investigation. Police reportedly found narcotics including methamphetamine and fentanyl packed for sale, a sawed-off shotgun, two additional firearms believed to be stolen, ammunition, stolen credit cards and brass knuckles.
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
ncwlife.com
Brush fire off Swakane Canyon Road closes Highway 97A
Officials have closed Highway 97A for brush fire burning up Swakane Canyon Road that is being pushed by strong winds and growing rapidly. After an initial response to the fire by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 at 2:40 p.m., at 2:43 p.m. a second alarm brought in additional firefighters from districts throughout the region .
qvpr.com
Jacks stun Bears with dominant performance
Scoring on the ground, through the air, and on defense, the Quincy Jacks football team trounced the visiting Brewster Bears tonight, 34-6. The Jacks shut out the Bears until the fourth quarter. Brewster got to the end zone with about a 50-yard pass with six minutes remaining. The Bears then tried for a two-point conversion, but it failed.
