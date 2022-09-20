Scoring on the ground, through the air, and on defense, the Quincy Jacks football team trounced the visiting Brewster Bears tonight, 34-6. The Jacks shut out the Bears until the fourth quarter. Brewster got to the end zone with about a 50-yard pass with six minutes remaining. The Bears then tried for a two-point conversion, but it failed.

QUINCY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO