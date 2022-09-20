ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive City To Live in Every State

Big cities are the hallmark of American society, each embracing different music, sports teams, and art, culminating in a distinct culture for each metropolis. The way of life these cities offer attract many but can drive others away, as we have seen during COVID-19. Apart from distinct cultures, cities also have distinct economies that can […]
Stateline

The US Has Reversed Pandemic Job Losses. Most Individual States Haven't.

In July, the U.S. economy regained the 25 million jobs it had lost in the pandemic. But in 31 states and the District of Columbia, employment still lags pre-pandemic levels. New York state is down 327,800 jobs as of August, as remote work has battered shops and other businesses that once catered to commuters. The state might not see pre-pandemic employment levels until 2026, according to a budget report last month.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Quit Their Jobs Last Month

Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4.2 million Americans quit their job in July 2022, only slightly below the all-time high of 4.5 million reported in November 2021.  […]
Andrei Tapalaga

The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years

Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
Cadrene Heslop

The White Collar Recession Is Hurting College Graduates This Year

Investopedia states this as the definition of white-collar jobs. Typical white-collar jobs include company management, lawyers, accountants, financial and insurance jobs, consultants, and computer programmers, among many others. Many jobs that require a shirt and tie today are low-paying and high-stress, especially in the modern services and technology sectors. (source)
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Least College-Educated States

Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults […]
