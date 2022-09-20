ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Athlete of the Week - Davison running back Jaylen Flowers

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Cardinals running back can fly in the open field, but between the tackles, he's a different kind of animal. "I would say that I'm a dog," Flowers said. Flowers definitely put on a show last Friday against Heritage - the senior running back ran for...
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Flint residents fed up and frustrated about blighted and abandoned vacant school building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Flint residents are frustrated and fed up with a blighted, vacant and dangerous school building. Washington Elementary on the city’s east side shut is doors in 2014. Since then, the once grand school has become a target for vandals and arsonists. But it didn’t used to be that way. Buried beneath the piles of bricks and charred debris, are fond memories.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Vassar High School assistant football coach on leave after charges

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar High School assistant football coach is facing felony charges, including home invasion. Lawrence McGrandy was arrested on Aug. 27. He has been charged with home invasion, malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,000 and aggravated domestic assault. Investigators have not released details about...
VASSAR, MI
abc12.com

Midland Public Schools adding weapons detection system

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Public Schools is adding more security to its buildings. That's after the district got nearly $1 million in grant money to purchase a weapons detection systems to be placed in entrances. Superintendent Michael Sharrow said students will have to walk through the gate to get...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for two adults reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Decision on proposed Flint water credits pushed back again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A decision on proposed water credits for Flint residents has been delayed again. The measure that the city council has been discussing since June would give water customers a $300 credit on their bill. After several delays, there were not enough city council members present Wednesday...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint ARPA funds remain in deadlock

FLINT, Mich. ((WJRT) - With ARPA money - it's use it or lose it! And a majority of Flint's ARPA funds remain in deadlock!. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Thursday there's been no action on the budget he proposed in June 2022. $70 million for the people of Flint remains...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life. Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Two students injured in stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two students were injured in a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Thursday morning. The Bridgeport Township Police Department says an 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were having an altercation inside the school around 11:10 a.m. Thursday. At some point during the fight, investigators say...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Genesse County Land Bank struggles to eliminate blight in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank is hoping an influx of money will help address Flint’s overwhelming blight problem, but the allocated funding is not enough to eliminate the widespread problem. Michael Freeman took over the role as executive director for the Genesee County Land Bank...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

It's banned books week! What's been pulled in Genesee County?

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - "Libraries champion free speech and free thought," Said Branch Manager Liz Kish of the Genesee District Library. This week, book lovers across the nation shedding light on banned books as part of Banned Book Week. The contents of local libraries have come under scrutiny across America-...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Body found in Bay City identified as missing 47-year-old

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found in a car Monday night. An autopsy confirms the body was 47-year-old Rolando Lopez of Saginaw. He had been reported missing on Sunday and family and friends got information that his...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
MIDLAND, MI

