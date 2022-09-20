FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Flint residents are frustrated and fed up with a blighted, vacant and dangerous school building. Washington Elementary on the city’s east side shut is doors in 2014. Since then, the once grand school has become a target for vandals and arsonists. But it didn’t used to be that way. Buried beneath the piles of bricks and charred debris, are fond memories.

FLINT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO