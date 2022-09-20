Read full article on original website
Prosecutor won't file charges against Grand Blanc football players on Snapchat
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Football players at Grand Blanc High School accused of sending degrading and racist messages in a private Snapchat group will not face criminal charges. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and Grand Blanc City Police Chief Brian Lipe said the messages sent among part of the...
Athlete of the Week - Davison running back Jaylen Flowers
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Cardinals running back can fly in the open field, but between the tackles, he's a different kind of animal. "I would say that I'm a dog," Flowers said. Flowers definitely put on a show last Friday against Heritage - the senior running back ran for...
Flint residents fed up and frustrated about blighted and abandoned vacant school building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Flint residents are frustrated and fed up with a blighted, vacant and dangerous school building. Washington Elementary on the city’s east side shut is doors in 2014. Since then, the once grand school has become a target for vandals and arsonists. But it didn’t used to be that way. Buried beneath the piles of bricks and charred debris, are fond memories.
Vassar High School assistant football coach on leave after charges
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar High School assistant football coach is facing felony charges, including home invasion. Lawrence McGrandy was arrested on Aug. 27. He has been charged with home invasion, malicious destruction of property worth more than $1,000 and aggravated domestic assault. Investigators have not released details about...
Midland Public Schools adding weapons detection system
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Midland Public Schools is adding more security to its buildings. That's after the district got nearly $1 million in grant money to purchase a weapons detection systems to be placed in entrances. Superintendent Michael Sharrow said students will have to walk through the gate to get...
Flint police looking for two adults reported missing
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two adults reported missing two weeks ago. Taliyah Bridges, who goes by the name Bear, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Flint. Investigators don't have a description of what the 19-year-old was last seen wearing.
Decision on proposed Flint water credits pushed back again
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A decision on proposed water credits for Flint residents has been delayed again. The measure that the city council has been discussing since June would give water customers a $300 credit on their bill. After several delays, there were not enough city council members present Wednesday...
12 in Your Town: Jan's Bar & Grill offers slice of paradise in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Jan's Bar & Grill is a place where regulars keep the place running, but new friends are always welcome. Guests may also be surprised to find a little slice of paradise. It's a watering hole where everyone knows your name. It all started with Howard...
Flint ARPA funds remain in deadlock
FLINT, Mich. ((WJRT) - With ARPA money - it's use it or lose it! And a majority of Flint's ARPA funds remain in deadlock!. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Thursday there's been no action on the budget he proposed in June 2022. $70 million for the people of Flint remains...
Flint man completes mental health court, has criminal record cleared
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Court appearances are not usually a time for celebration, but there were a lot of cheers and a few tears Wednesday in Genesee County Probate Judge Jennie Barkey’s courtroom. Aaron Richards walked into the courtroom with a stunned expression. The 31-year-old was greeted with smiles...
Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life. Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.
Two students injured in stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two students were injured in a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Thursday morning. The Bridgeport Township Police Department says an 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were having an altercation inside the school around 11:10 a.m. Thursday. At some point during the fight, investigators say...
Saginaw 'miracle baby' who was born on day her mom was fatally shot is now home
SAGINAW - (WJRT) - "She is a miracle, a miracle baby." A baby who was born on the day her mother died from gunshots wounds is now home. Early on June 5th, a family gathering was wrapping up in Saginaw when gunshots rang out, leaving three people dead. One of...
UM Flint Chancellor discusses plans to address current challenges at the university
Friday, September 23 was the 66th anniversary of the University of Michigan Flint. It was also the day the university hosted a town hall meeting to lay out a strategic plan to address some unprecedented challenges at the institution. . For the first time in five years U of M...
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
Genesse County Land Bank struggles to eliminate blight in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Land Bank is hoping an influx of money will help address Flint’s overwhelming blight problem, but the allocated funding is not enough to eliminate the widespread problem. Michael Freeman took over the role as executive director for the Genesee County Land Bank...
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
It's banned books week! What's been pulled in Genesee County?
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - "Libraries champion free speech and free thought," Said Branch Manager Liz Kish of the Genesee District Library. This week, book lovers across the nation shedding light on banned books as part of Banned Book Week. The contents of local libraries have come under scrutiny across America-...
Body found in Bay City identified as missing 47-year-old
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found in a car Monday night. An autopsy confirms the body was 47-year-old Rolando Lopez of Saginaw. He had been reported missing on Sunday and family and friends got information that his...
Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
