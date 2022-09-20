ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Blonde#Film Star#Another
E! News

Why Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Were "Mortified" When Barbie Photos Went Viral

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. It looks like life in plastic isn't always fantastic. During the Sept. 19 episode of The Tonight Show, Margot Robbie recalled feeling totally embarrassed after she and Ryan Gosling were photographed in their matching neon rollerblading outfits while filming a scene for their new movie Barbie.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Charlize Theron Says She's 'So Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating

Charlize Theron's mind isn't on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and shares that she's not sure she's interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," she shares....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon’s Relationship Timeline

Happily ever after for Stefan Salvatore? Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have been married since 2019, offering glimpses into their life with their dog, Gregory, before their split. The Vampire Diaries alum started dating Anita Ko Jewelry’s head of wholesale following his split from Phoebe Tonkin. Us Weekly confirmed...
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Why Does Drew Barrymore Keep Interviewing Guests on The Floor?

Aside from her hit rom-coms, Drew Barrymore is known for her fun and quirky personality. With her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, we get to see it on full display as she interviews fellow celebrities. But oftentimes, Barrymore ends up on the floor with her guests — and we can’t help but wonder: why?
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She “Had No Intention Of Saying Yes” To ‘Wolf Pack’ But The Script Changed Her Mind—TCA

Sarah Michelle Gellar had no intention of joining the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but reading the script changed her mind. The role marks Gellar’s return to the horror genre on TV following her successful run on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer which premiered in 1997. Gellar spoke about her decision to star and executive produce the latest werewolf series from Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, during the streamer’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Art Debut in Finland: ‘It’s About Where Have I Gotten It Wrong in My Relationships’

Expanding his craft! Brad Pitt recently debuted an art exhibition at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland — and pulled from personal experiences for inspiration. “It’s about, you know, where have I gotten it wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped? Where I am complicit?” Pitt, 58, told Finnish public broadcaster YLE, per an interview published by the Associated Press on Tuesday, September 20. “It was born out of ownership of really what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really, brutally honest with me and … taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”
VISUAL ART
AOL Corp

Adam Levine denies physical affair, but admits he 'crossed the line' with Sumner Stroh

Adam Levine broke his silence on Tuesday about rumors he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The Maroon 5 frontman denied Stroh's claim they had a year-long affair, but admitted he "crossed the line" with flirty messages. Levine's statement comes one week after Prinsloo confirmed the couple is expecting their third child.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy