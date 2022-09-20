ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Depression 9 churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Depression 9....
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center

Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts

Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Marconews.com

Dome homes offer look into future of Ten Thousand Islands area

TEN THOUSAND ISLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, FLORIDA — Tiny waves lap along a deserted stretch of shell-laden beach as the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico. Brown pelicans plummet from the purple- and salmon-hued sky and crash into the waters in search of a late-day meal. Off in...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples, Collier County managers share goals for Southwest Florida

Newly appointed Collier County Manager Amy Patterson and Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar shared their vision and goals with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Patterson was appointed Collier County’s first woman manager by the county commissioners in June. She was born and raised in Naples and has...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor

Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
click orlando

Video: Semi slams into Florida toll booth, injures worker

NAPLES, Fla. – A worker was injured Monday when a semitrailer slammed into a Florida toll booth, causing major damage to the vehicle and a massive traffic jam. The crash happened on eastbound I-75 in Naples. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
FLORIDA STATE

