3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Depression 9 churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Depression 9....
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island preparing for potential storm impacts
Marco Island’s city manager did not mince words when he let residents on the island know they need to prepare for the possible storm next week. The city manager said to lock everything down, figure out what arrangements need to be made, and batten down the hatches. City leaders...
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring
FWC shuts off local snook harvest until the Spring, due to recovery from recent red tide events. Season now set to reopen March 1.
Marconews.com
Dome homes offer look into future of Ten Thousand Islands area
TEN THOUSAND ISLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, FLORIDA — Tiny waves lap along a deserted stretch of shell-laden beach as the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico. Brown pelicans plummet from the purple- and salmon-hued sky and crash into the waters in search of a late-day meal. Off in...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Mysuncoast.com
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea Tow rescues have recovered the sinking boat with two passengers and brought them back to Venice. This happened out by 615 Casey Key Road.
WINKNEWS.com
Comparable projected path of Tropical Depression 9 to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
getnews.info
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples, Collier County managers share goals for Southwest Florida
Newly appointed Collier County Manager Amy Patterson and Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar shared their vision and goals with the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Patterson was appointed Collier County’s first woman manager by the county commissioners in June. She was born and raised in Naples and has...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral asking for residents input on improving busy corridor
Nobody likes sitting in traffic, but since new homes and condos are going up across Southwest Florida, experts believe it’s time to start doing something about it. So many developments are going up on a stretch of Pine Island Road from Nicholas Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
County's preparing for potential flooding ahead of tropical depression
On Friday, as Fox 4 meteorologists track the path of Tropical Depression #9 in the Central Caribbean counties around Southwest Florida began flood preparations.
click orlando
Video: Semi slams into Florida toll booth, injures worker
NAPLES, Fla. – A worker was injured Monday when a semitrailer slammed into a Florida toll booth, causing major damage to the vehicle and a massive traffic jam. The crash happened on eastbound I-75 in Naples. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
WINKNEWS.com
Protected mangroves in the Cocohatchee River possibly hurt by nearby construction
The Collier County Waterkeeper is worried about trees off of the Cocohatchee River in North Naples, while an investigation is underway into new construction possibly hurting protected mangroves. There won’t be any construction on the Cocohachee River on Tuesday, or until inspectors understand exactly what harm could have been done...
Mysuncoast.com
State of Emergency declared for several counties including Sarasota, Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
