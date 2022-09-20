ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
Pics: US to reveal new B-21 stealth bomber in December

The U.S. Air Force will reveal its long-awaited B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December this year, DefenseOne first reported on Tuesday. Andrew Hunter, the assistant Air Force secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, revealed the news at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference near Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. He did not provide additional details on the release.
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
The Independent

OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’

The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
24/7 Wall St.

The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Business Insider

Ukraine appears to be using US-made radar-hunting missiles to another kind of fighter jet

Last month we got the visual confirmation of the Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets employing US-made AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles. Now we have photographic evidence of the missile being employed also by the Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker heavy fighters. The aircraft can be seen carrying also two R-27R/AA-10 Alamo and two R-73/AA-11 Archer air-to-air missiles.
Daily Mail

Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters

The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Fastest Warships

For centuries, shipbuilders have sought to produce the fastest vessels on the seas, capable of cutting through the water to explore new worlds, or to gain strategic advantage over other navies. There have also been races, such as the 170-year old America’s cup, which each year involves millions of dollars of investment as teams tried […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Here are US nuclear explosions you’ve never seen before

Experts are restoring 10,000 films chronicling over 200 nuclear blasts, which were performed by the United States between 1945 and 1962. As the films are restored, the once-classified footage is made available to the public on YouTube. For years, the rare films – which range from a few seconds to...
