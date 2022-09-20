Read full article on original website
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility below one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to. Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to. Whitefish. * WHEN...Until...
MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves...
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BURLEY, HEYBURN, MALTA, OAKLEY,. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 542 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES. IN CENTRAL...
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
