ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

The Mail Tribune in Medford plans to end print newspaper publication

MEDFORD, Ore. — The newspaper in Medford, Oregon, will cease print publication on Sept. 30. “I made a commitment to the Rogue Valley to keep a printed newspaper as long as we could break even. We eclipsed that a long time ago,” owner and publisher Steven Saslow, who bought the newspaper five years ago, said in a story posted to the paper's own website.
MEDFORD, OR
nbc16.com

Objections raised at Medford school board meeting over non-binary teacher

MEDFORD — Thursday’s Medford school board meeting included several people objecting to a non-binary teacher at Griffin Creek Elementary. According to the Mail Tribune, some parents in the district complained a first-grade teacher at Griffin Creek identifies as non-binary. Non-binary individuals identify as neither male or female and prefer the pronoun “they” rather than “he” or “she.”
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue

A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Education
City
Ashland, OR
Ashland, OR
Education
The Oregonian

Oregon newspaper Mail Tribune in Medford will stop printing at end of month

The newspaper in Medford, Oregon, will cease print publication on Sept. 30. The Mail Tribune says it will move to an electronic format beginning in October. “I made a commitment to the Rogue Valley to keep a printed newspaper as long as we could break even. We eclipsed that a long time ago,” said owner and publisher Steven Saslow, who bought the newspaper five years ago.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Pacific Pride Fire cleanup ongoing nearly 6 months later

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The cleanup efforts for the Pacific Pride Fire that happened on April 12 on S Central Ave are still ongoing. Nearby stores are still recovering from the fire and say the prolonged cleanup is bad for business. "I think a lot of it has to do with...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public University#Linus College
ijpr.org

Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher

The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

There Are Few Places Like Del Rio Vineyards in Gold Hill, Oregon

Is it a hotel, a vineyard, or a tasting room? Well, it is all three. The tasting room which is historic, and slightly renovated Rock Point Stage Hotel marks the entrance to The Del Rio Vineyard Estates. Built-in 1864 by L.J. Wight at the edge of his property, it still...
GOLD HILL, OR
Herald and News

F-15C Eagle fleet prepares to stand down after 50 years of vigilance

For 24 years the F-15 Eagle has roared over the city of Klamath Falls, flying countless training missions and supplying air superiority pilots to the U.S. Air Force. This aircraft is special with an outstanding combat record and a service life dating back 50 years — a remarkable lifespan for a fighter aircraft.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Wrestling
roguevalleymagazine.com

Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!

If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
MEDFORD, OR
iheart.com

Illegal Marijuana Grow Near Grants Pass Shutdown

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Bust Josephine Co., Sept. 22

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property were thirty-two (32) greenhouses that contained 6,848 illegal marijuana plants, several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana that had been recently harvested, two (2) handguns, and a double-barreled shotgun. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana stored in large black plastic garbage bags contained in a trailer for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and ultimately destroyed. At least two (2) workers initially fled the property however, one (1) individual was detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. Josephine County Code Enforcement responded to the scene to investigate as well. The property is subject to multiple code violations for solid waste and unpermitted structures (greenhouses). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. Additionally, Oregon Water Resources Department staff responded to assist and identified violations for the unlawful appropriation of groundwater and unlawful diversion of surface water. Violations of this kind are subject to both civil and criminal penalties. OSP SWR DES and IMET were also assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy