The Mail Tribune in Medford plans to end print newspaper publication
MEDFORD, Ore. — The newspaper in Medford, Oregon, will cease print publication on Sept. 30. “I made a commitment to the Rogue Valley to keep a printed newspaper as long as we could break even. We eclipsed that a long time ago,” owner and publisher Steven Saslow, who bought the newspaper five years ago, said in a story posted to the paper's own website.
KDRV
UPDATE: SchoolWatch: Crater High School closed rest of week for roof integrity concern
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Central Point School District says today Crater High School (CHS) will stay closed the rest of this week for a structural concern. It says student activities will continue, including football and other sports. It also says it is not employing distance learning or looking to do so during the closure.
nbc16.com
Objections raised at Medford school board meeting over non-binary teacher
MEDFORD — Thursday’s Medford school board meeting included several people objecting to a non-binary teacher at Griffin Creek Elementary. According to the Mail Tribune, some parents in the district complained a first-grade teacher at Griffin Creek identifies as non-binary. Non-binary individuals identify as neither male or female and prefer the pronoun “they” rather than “he” or “she.”
Herald and News
Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue
A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
Declining attendance prompts Oregon Shakespeare Festival to revamp 2023 plans with fewer plays in a shorter season
ASHLAND — In a cost-cutting measure to cope with declining attendance in 2022, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced it has revamped its plans for 2023, trimming the length of its season and number of plays produced. The company will produce two fewer live plays next season, which will run...
KDRV
Pacific Pride Fire cleanup ongoing nearly 6 months later
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The cleanup efforts for the Pacific Pride Fire that happened on April 12 on S Central Ave are still ongoing. Nearby stores are still recovering from the fire and say the prolonged cleanup is bad for business. "I think a lot of it has to do with...
KTVL
ijpr.org
Klamath Falls City Council hears from activist — again — about formation of permanent Equity Committee
Local activist Joey Gentry stood before the Klamath Falls City Council at the biweekly meeting Monday, Sept. 19 to remind councilors of their promises to establish a permanent Equity Committee. Gentry described the process of speaking before council as being “painfully uncomfortable.”
roguevalleymagazine.com
There Are Few Places Like Del Rio Vineyards in Gold Hill, Oregon
Is it a hotel, a vineyard, or a tasting room? Well, it is all three. The tasting room which is historic, and slightly renovated Rock Point Stage Hotel marks the entrance to The Del Rio Vineyard Estates. Built-in 1864 by L.J. Wight at the edge of his property, it still...
Herald and News
F-15C Eagle fleet prepares to stand down after 50 years of vigilance
For 24 years the F-15 Eagle has roared over the city of Klamath Falls, flying countless training missions and supplying air superiority pilots to the U.S. Air Force. This aircraft is special with an outstanding combat record and a service life dating back 50 years — a remarkable lifespan for a fighter aircraft.
Mount Shasta Herald
Daughter grieves loss of her dad in McKinney Fire, remembers Klamath River's sense of community
When John Cogan died in the McKinney Fire on July 29, he left his family a legacy of creativity and love of the outdoors. Despite being born 3,000 miles away in Connecticut, the 77-year-old Siskiyou County man had deep family connections in the Klamath River Basin, said his daughter, Theresa Cogan, 54.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!
If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka to issue ‘Proclamation Against Hate’ to push back against death threats, uncivil rhetoric
A series of disturbing events in Yreka — including hostile messaging from neighbors, the antics of teenagers walking down the street and even death threats directed at public officials — has led the community to consider its own message to counter what it describes as hateful and hurtful rhetoric.
KDRV
Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
iheart.com
Illegal Marijuana Grow Near Grants Pass Shutdown
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Bust Josephine Co., Sept. 22
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property were thirty-two (32) greenhouses that contained 6,848 illegal marijuana plants, several hundred pounds of hanging/drying marijuana that had been recently harvested, two (2) handguns, and a double-barreled shotgun. Also located were several hundred pounds of processed marijuana stored in large black plastic garbage bags contained in a trailer for transport. All illegal marijuana was seized and ultimately destroyed. At least two (2) workers initially fled the property however, one (1) individual was detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. Josephine County Code Enforcement responded to the scene to investigate as well. The property is subject to multiple code violations for solid waste and unpermitted structures (greenhouses). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. Additionally, Oregon Water Resources Department staff responded to assist and identified violations for the unlawful appropriation of groundwater and unlawful diversion of surface water. Violations of this kind are subject to both civil and criminal penalties. OSP SWR DES and IMET were also assisted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
KDRV
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
