Presidents Cup 2022: Yes, there's a chance the International team pulls off an upset at Quail Hollow. Here's how

Presidents Cup: Kevin Kisner on Love's cold-blooded calls, Phil being Phil, and wanting to beat Adam Scott because 'he's so damn good looking'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kevin Kisner’s trademark phrase – this ain’t no hobby – refers to his prowess on the course and pursuit of cashing checks. But it could just as well reflect his ability as a world-class talker in the media tent. Kisner doesn’t provide canned answers and he was on his game on Wednesday when members of the media covering the Presidents Cup peppered him with questions.
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Presidents Cup 2022: 'It's bittersweet'—Injured Will Zalatoris takes up U.S. teammates offer, comes out to watch practice
CHARLOTTE — Will Zalatoris made an appearance Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club, smiling and moving easily on the range and later walking a few holes with a group of U.S. players that included Cameron Young, his former teammate at nearby Wake Forest. Zalatoris was supposed to be a member...
Homa’s heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
The 2022 Presidents Cup is off to a nightmare start. Still, it’s far from over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question that the star-spangled spectators who streamed through the Quail Hollow Club’s gates on Thursday morning were looking for a win for the red, white and blue. But even they didn’t want things to start like this. The Presidents Cup is...
Tiger Woods reveals 'the most nerve-wracking experience' he's ever had
Tiger Woods has put himself in pressurized spots perhaps as much as any athlete in history—with a success rate that matches up to anyone as well. But when it comes to the GOAT having sweaty palms, one particularly clutch moment of his legendary career stands out. In a video...
Presidents Cup 2022: Best moments, sights and sounds from Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Round 2 of the Presidents Cup was more competitive than the first, but the U.S. team still piled up four more points to take an 8-2 lead heading into the weekend at Quail Hollow Club. There are still 20 points at stake over the next two days,...
Presidents Cup: Primer for week at Quail Hollow
Some of the best golfers in the world will be in action this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2022 Presidents Cup. This event was originally planned for 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Ryder Cup to be moved back a year. With that, the Presidents Cup was, as well.
Cameron Young may have just hit the most impressive first tee shot in Presidents Cup history
Golf fans have gotten used to seeing Cameron Young hit bombs during an impressive rookie campaign that saw him rack up five runner-up finishes. The Wake Forest product has that long pause at the top of his backswing before unleashing a ferocious cut to the tune of averaging 319.3 yards per pop and gaining nearly a full stroke off the tee per round, which ranked him only behind Jon Rahm.
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
Presidents Cup 2022: Davis Love called on a trusted set of eyes watching TV coverage. His name is Tiger Woods
CHARLOTTE — While lingering on the sixth tee Thursday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club and with his U.S. Presidents Cup team taking control early against an inexperienced International squad, Davis Love III had a few idle minutes and decided to dial up his honorary assistant captain. Of course, Tiger Woods took the call.
Golf world reacts to Americans dominating Day 1 of Presidents Cup
Day 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup provided some good news and bad news for the International Team. The good news is that Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis had a come-from-behind victory to pick up a full point over the United States team of Sam Burns and world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler. The bad news for the Internationals? There were four other matches.
Presidents Cup 2022: Presidents Cup vet Kevin Kisner told a hilarious story about asking to have Saturday’s afternoon session off in 2017
Both the U.S. and International teams are loaded with young blood at the 2022 Presidents Cup. From Cam Young to “Tom” Kim, there’s plenty of first time cuppers on the course at Quail Hollow this week, ready to cut their teeth on the global match-play stage. Kevin Kisner is not one of those guys. The 38-year-old South Carolina smart aleck made his Presidents Cup debut way back in the ancient age of 2017, when COVID sounded like a new handicap system acronym and LIV Golf was but a twinkle in Saudi Arabia’s eye. This week he was asked about that maiden voyage, and he replied, in typical Kisner fashion, with a hilarious college football story we somehow hadn't heard before.
US wins leadoff match and builds big lead at Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5. The Americans sent out one of their strongest teams against the most experienced players on the International team. It was no contest. Matsuyama missed a 4-foot par putt on the third hole and the Americans led the rest of the way. Cantlay holed birdie putts from about 10 feet and 20 feet on the fifth and sixth holes, and Schauffele reached the green in two on the par-5 seventh to set up another birdie for a 4-up lead. Scott and Matsuyama had chances and rarely converted. They won only one hole with a birdie on the short par-4 eighth. The International side lost the last three holes with bogeys. ___ Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.
Presidents Cup 2022: The Internationals are certainly united—over who their biggest eater is
Because their home countries can be so spread out and the potential language barriers that presents, there's always a question of just how tight the International Team is at the Presidents Cup. But fans of the 2022 squad can rest assured that Trevor Immelman's side is completely united. At least, when it comes to its team leader. In the team dining room, that is.
Presidents Cup 2022: Golf Twitter had plenty of Bryson DeChambeau jokes after Davis Love III expertly handled a gallery rope
The "Cap(tain) Cam" was unveiled as a new feature of the TV coverage of the Presidents Cup on Thursday. And although it left many wondering what its exact point is, at least it wound up providing the most unintentionally funny moment of the day. That was when U.S. captain Davis...
