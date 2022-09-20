Read full article on original website
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Birmingham Friday morning.
A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run in south Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:13 a.m. in the 2700 block of University Boulevard. That location is in front of St. Vincent’s Hospital and McDonald’s. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene near the entrance to...
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
A 17-year-old killed in a crash in western Jefferson County has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Wyatt Hunter Sargent. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51 a.m., he lost control of his...
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
A search is underway for a driver who authorities say fatally struck a pedestrian in Jefferson County. The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Lock 17 Road, said sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Sheriff’s investigators are searching...
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a head-on crash in Jefferson County that also left a child injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Paul Davis McKinnon, 38, of Dora, and Lisa Ann Delfeld, 59, of Adamsville. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about...
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
A single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County Wednesday left one person dead. Sheriff’s deputies were called about noon to the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road in Oak Grove. Lt. Joni Money said once they arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck that had left the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that an arrest has been made in a March shooting where a 13-year-old boy was killed. Tadarius Rashard Hammond, 30, has been charged with the murder of Jaylon Palmore on March 5, 2022 in the 7500 block of 1st Avenue South. Hammond was already being […]
A 35-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a west Birmingham neighborhood Monday was not the victim of a crime, police said Tuesday. Birmingham officers responding to a report of a traffic accident Monday found the motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and beaten during a disagreement with a stranger inside a Tuscaloosa grocery store. Authorities said the assault happened Tuesday at the Publix on University Boulevard. The victim was knocked down and then struck multiple times with closed fists, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes...
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
