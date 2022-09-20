ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Police investigating north Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
ALICEVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
AL.com

Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

