HNN News Brief (Sept. 23, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from...
Hawaii News Now - JR
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Pop up showers...
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 23, 2022)
The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham discusses new economic forecast and explains how a recession may impact Hawaii's recovery. Queen's Medical Center to host vaccine event offering Omicron boosters, flu shot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Queen's Medical...
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into next week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over island interiors, especially Interior Big Island. Brief moderate to heavy showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially over Maui and the Big Island. Guidance continues to trend towards a moderate trade wind pattern returning late next week as high pressure builds far northeast of the state.
Flood advisory issued as heavy showers drench Leeward Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains in Leeward Oahu have triggered a flood advisory for Oahu. The National Weather Service said the heaviest showers are located in Nanakuli and Maili, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Areas in the advisory include Nanakuli, Makakilo,...
Business News: August Hotel Report
Billy V spoke with Phil Keoghan about the show and asked him one place where he's excited to take the contestants. Comedian Tommy Davidson is putting on a show in Hawaii. Comedian Tommy Davidson is set to take the stage Wednesday night at Blue Note Hawaii. Cheap Eats: Il Gelato...
Business: Hawaii vacation rentals
UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape severe economic impact. A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. Business Report: Visitor arrivals. Updated: Sep....
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
Homeless In Hawaii
HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'
The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham...
A Hawaii writer’s fairy tale adventure from humble roots to big Emmy win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aiea native Susan Soon He Stanton is still soaking in her big Emmy win!. The 40-year-old is a key writer and supervising producer for HBO’s “Succession”. ”It’s a story about a media mogul and his family. In certain ways, it’s a very small family...
Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
Proposal to allow counties in Hawaii to set own minimum wages gains ground
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to give counties in Hawaii the power to set their own minimum wages is gaining ground. The Maui County Council endorsed the effort of Lanai seat holder Gabe Johnson, which seeks to allow each county to set higher local minimums than the state. Johnson said...
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Betty White fan in Hawaii recently got a big shock. Melyssa Ching Goya, of Alewa Heights, first met White when she was 17 at a book signing in 1991 in Portland, Oregon. ”I became a fan of Betty’s in the in the mid-80s when Golden Girls...
Concern grows for former Big Island resident reported missing in Arkansas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Big Island resident is missing in Arkansas, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Officials said 28-year-old Allison Marie Castro was reported missing on Monday. Arkansas authorities said they are actively searching for Castro to “check her welfare” as her family has not had any recent...
After a decorated Olympic and pro career, Kawika Shoji retires from competition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Shoji family is volleyball royalty in Hawaii. Whether it was Dave coaching or his sons, Kawika and Erik, playing on the global stage, they’ve always represented Hawaii well. Now, Kawika Shoji is back home after announcing his retirement from competition this week. The Iolani alum...
After losing sister to asthma attack, Maui woman on a mission to spread awareness
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui woman whose sister died from a sudden asthma attack this year is trying to help others avoid a similar tragedy. Lalaine Pasion has been working out at LEVEL UP for almost two years now. Being pre-diabetic, she wanted a healthier lifestyle. But nowadays, she’s pushing...
Nonprofit to hold diaper drive for families in need as price of daily necessities soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As inflation continues to hit Hawaii families hard, many are struggling to afford a very basic necessity. The Aloha Diaper Bank is working to fill that need and serve families with young children and added expenses. ”Diapers are essential to the welfare of infants and toddlers. An...
A Hawaii couple finds a ‘calling’: To help their neighbors ― by helping to feed their pets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the early stages of the pandemic, Pride Mendonza saw more and more stray dogs wandering the Waianae Coast. He learned some families were releasing their animals because they couldn’t afford to buy pet food. So he and his wife, Elsie, did something about it. “And...
