HNN News Brief (Sept. 23, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from...
Hawaii News Now - JR

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - WX- JROB. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Pop up showers...
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 23, 2022)

The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham discusses new economic forecast and explains how a recession may impact Hawaii's recovery. Queen's Medical Center to host vaccine event offering Omicron boosters, flu shot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Queen's Medical...
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger into next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea breezes will encourage cumulus buildups over island interiors, especially Interior Big Island. Brief moderate to heavy showers are possible in the late afternoon and early evening hours, especially over Maui and the Big Island. Guidance continues to trend towards a moderate trade wind pattern returning late next week as high pressure builds far northeast of the state.
Flood advisory issued as heavy showers drench Leeward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rains in Leeward Oahu have triggered a flood advisory for Oahu. The National Weather Service said the heaviest showers are located in Nanakuli and Maili, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Areas in the advisory include Nanakuli, Makakilo,...
Business News: August Hotel Report

Billy V spoke with Phil Keoghan about the show and asked him one place where he's excited to take the contestants. Comedian Tommy Davidson is putting on a show in Hawaii. Comedian Tommy Davidson is set to take the stage Wednesday night at Blue Note Hawaii. Cheap Eats: Il Gelato...
Business: Hawaii vacation rentals

UHERO predicts US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape severe economic impact. A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. Business Report: Visitor arrivals. Updated: Sep....
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
Homeless In Hawaii

HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'

The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Howard Dicus breaks down vacation rental numbers in Hawaii, showing that while supply and demand are down, rates are up. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham...
Economists: US will enter recession, but Hawaii may escape worst impacts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the University of Hawaii released Friday predicts the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the coming months. But, there’s a glimmer of hope for Hawaii. The forecast from the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) said the nation is heading...
Skeletal remains found on Hawaii Island identified as missing Kona man

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island have identified skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot in Kailua-Kona earlier this month. Police said Friday the remains belong to 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. He was previously reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway. His...
Concern grows for former Big Island resident reported missing in Arkansas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Big Island resident is missing in Arkansas, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Officials said 28-year-old Allison Marie Castro was reported missing on Monday. Arkansas authorities said they are actively searching for Castro to “check her welfare” as her family has not had any recent...
