Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
torquenews.com
Kia Likely To Build Electric Vehicles In The U.S. In 2024, But Maybe Not Plug-In Hybrids
Kia is expected to begin producing its electric vehicles in the United States by sometime in 2024. This development has not yet been confirmed by Kia, but the South Korean Maeil Business Newspaper and TV Channel SBS reported this development on Tuesday, September 20th. According to Reuters, these South Korean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
US News and World Report
U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
RELATED PEOPLE
California’s Gas Car Ban Is Going to Make Electric Cars Better
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. California is set to require electric vehicles (EVs) to be an ever-increasing share of the state’s new car market starting in 2026, rising to the point where they must account for virtually all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035. It will be a major step in the state’s—and by ripple effect, the country’s—transition to EVs.
The EPA Could Crack Down Even Harder on Heavy-Duty Truck Emissions
Victoria ScottThe Inflation Reduction Act has made the EPA realize it might be able to cut emissions even more drastically.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla
There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
Montana says it will comply with court order requiring it to use less strict process for modifying birth certificates
Montana will comply with a court order requiring it to enforce a process that makes it easier for residents to change the sex designations on their birth certificates, the state's health department said Monday, abandoning a recent effort to impose stricter rules in the record-changing process.
Autoweek.com
Audi Claims EV Model Dominance in the US—Beating Even Tesla
Audi reaffirms its commitment to going all electric, and so far counts five models in its North American lineup, with more than 8000 sold through the first half of 2022. Through 2026, when the automaker say it will introduce only EVs, Audi will invest 19 billion euros in electrification. It...
Tesla Hiccup: EV Maker Recalls 1.1 Million Cars
A recall is a drawback for any carmaker, prompting critical media coverage, damaging its image among consumers and delaying its ability to focus on other aspects of running and growing the business. For some car manufacturers, the solution is usually simply to update the software remotely or over-the-air. This way,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Bull Cathie Wood, Once Skeptic Of Legacy Automakers' EV Transition, Loads Up Another $5M In GM Stock
Ark Invest, run by Cathie Wood bought roughly $5 million worth of General Motors Corporation GM shares on Monday, adding to the position she initiated in May. What Happened: Ark, through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ bought 120,004 shares of GM. At Monday’s closing price of $41.39, the purchase was worth $4.97 million.
electrek.co
GM investing $760 million in Ohio plant to build drive units for EV Hummer, Silverado, and Sierra
General Motors is preparing for an all-electric future as the automaker announced Friday it would be investing $760 million into its Toledo, Ohio, plant as it gets the facility ready to produce drive units for future GM EV trucks. The automaker has been active these past few months as it...
Construction Begins at Ford’s Enormous Blue Oval City EV Campus
via FordIt measures six square miles and should help Ford reach an annual output of two million EVs by 2026.
Ford Takes Big Step To Challenge Tesla's EV Dominance
In light of the Inflation Reduction Act, we're seeing weekly announcements of new EV manufacturing facilities in the US from carmaker trying to regain access to federal tax credits. This is bound to continue for a while as automakers weigh up the benefits of local plants for EVs or try and convince the government to open a few loopholes - as South Korea is trying to do on behalf of Hyundai and Kia.
Comments / 1