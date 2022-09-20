Read full article on original website
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
We’ve got two weeks of data relating to NFL offenses and the quarterbacks who run them. Let’s overreact. This limited sample size creates an interesting, if not especially accurate, baseline for QB performance as the 2022 regular season rolls forward. While the league’s best and worst quarterbacks have been obvious, it can be difficult separating the up-and-down play of veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady or emerging passers like Kyler Murray from a deep pool of players.
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL Week 3 arrives on the heels of an absolutely wild Week 2, one that gave us sensational comebacks, video game-type numbers and cast a whole lot of fresh doubt on who's good, who's bad and who's in between in the National Football League. Double-digit comebacks by the Miami Dolphins,...
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
This week's fantasy football forecast has the QB and DEF to avoid and the rookie and kicker who could win you your fantasy matchup. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 3: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
Week 2 in the NFL brought us some wild endings and big comebacks. Two teams rallied back from 20 points or more, seven underdogs won on the money line and 10 underdogs covered the spread. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL Week...
The Washington Post‘s blockbuster story, “How the NFL Blocks Black Coaches,” rocked the NFL world Wednesday, detailing factors behind the dearth of Black head coaches in the league. One of the most successful Black coaches of all time, Tony Dungy, gave the Post an interesting analogy. The...
The 2022 NFL season may be young, but the Cincinnati Bengals are the early favorite for most disappointing team. After a last-second overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Bengals lost another heartbreaker at the last second against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Sitting at 0-2, Cincinnati needs to turn it around quickly in order to get back to the playoffs.
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
With Week 2 wrapped up, we have more data points for each team in the NFL. After assessing shifts in perception and performance throughout the league, we can look at the various futures and season-long player props markets to create positions that will hopefully be profitable. The goal is to...
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
Last season, we rock and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
Detroit Lions have had offensive lulls in the first two weeks of the season.
The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
We are already into Week 3 of the NFL season. Can you believe it? More importantly, we've already seen some stunning betting trends and outcomes coming to fruition. Now let's keep it rolling!. For the second week in a row, FOX Sports Research had some big winners in last week’s...
Don't waver! Travis Etienne will finally get it going in Week 3.
