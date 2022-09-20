Read full article on original website
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update
UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10 Premiere Reveals Fate of Jeff Garlin’s Murray
What is the best way to handle the controversial exit of a lead actor? Well, by killing off their character, obviously. That is exactly what happened to Jeff Garlin‘s Murray in the Season 10 premiere of ABC‘s The Goldbergs on Wednesday, September 21. The decision to kill off the Golberg patriarch came as Garlin exited the sitcom series last December following a HR investigation into misconduct allegations.
Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Unite To Bring Benson & Stabler To The Emmys
There’s not a duo in Hollywood quite like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The Law & Order universe stars walked the Emmys carpet together, giving Benson and Stabler fans all the feels. Mariska looked stunning in a black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit on the Emmys carpet. Her...
Luke Macfarlane Hints At Being The Next Star To Leave Hallmark
The Hallmark Channel is endlessly popular for its wholesome, feel-good content. One of the many things the network has become known for is how it casts its core actors over and over again. One of the all-time favorite leading men on the beloved channel is Luke Macfarlane. You may have...
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya Is ‘Too Old to Date’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Camila Morrone Split: Video
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
‘1923’: Robert Patrick Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel as Sheriff
The Yellowstone prequel at Paramount+ has added Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons, according to Deadline. And given what we’ve seen on Yellowstone, we’re interested in seeing just what he’ll be doing as a result of that friendship. The casting comes just one day after Brandon Sklenar was announced to be playing Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I. The series is currently in production in Montana. It is set to debut in December 2022.
Elijah Wood Joins Major TV Show
Elijah Wood has joined the cast of one of the hottest shows on the air right now – Showtime's Yellowjackets. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would hold a guest starring role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Fans were eager to see what he could add to this strange dynamic.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic father of Kevin Zegers’ Brendon, who shares a “complicated” dynamic with his dad. Plus, Eric Roberts (Suits) will play a father with a dark secret, while Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendent) will portray Laura’s (Britt Robertson) former Behavioral Science Unit colleague, who “brings a little friendly competition to the unit and opens...
Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character
Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
Eddie Murphy to reunite with ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ co-stars in sequel ‘Axel Foley’
Netflix has announced a number of returning cast members for upcoming sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as police detective Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the franchise, which is currently in production at Netflix after they acquired the rights in 2019. As...
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Returns After 6-Year Hiatus for Season 5 on Paramount+ This October
Amy Schumer’s acclaimed sketch series is finally returning. “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 5 will debut Oct. 20 on Paramount+. The fifth installment of the Emmy-winning series will consist of five comedy specials, two of which will be available on premiere day. The other three will be released weekly.
Isla Fisher Once Revealed She Was Heartbroken Over Being Cut From ‘The Simpsons Movie’
Isla Fisher once opened up about feeling a bit bitter after she was cut from 'The Simpsons Movie' after already performing voice work for the film.
FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth,...
Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner Western Drama ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Fahey has joined the cast of Horizon, the new Western directed by Kevin Costner which began production last month on location in Utah. Fahey joins an all-star cast of actors including Isabelle Furhman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Thomas Haden Church. Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples...
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
‘More’: ‘The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos to Lead HBO Max Pilot
The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos is set to lead HBO Max‘s pilot for the upcoming series,. . Greenlit back in September 2020, and set to appear alongside Serratos are fellow stars Veronica Falcón, Yvette Monreal, Georgie Flores, and Ceci Fernandez. According to Variety, Serratos plays Londyn Lorenz,...
