‘La Brea’: Eoin Macken Says Time-Travel Rules ‘Start to Make Sense’ in Season 2

ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Fingers Crossed by Miki Berenyi review – trauma, stage-dives and stardom
When Miki Berenyi was eight years old, her father, Ivan, would take her out on the town. At local nightclubs, he would buy her vodka and orange and the pair would hit the dancefloor. Soon it would be time for her to fulfil her main purpose, which was to act as bait for an “appropriately attractive woman”. Once Ivan had selected his target, his daughter would be dispatched to chat to her. A few minutes later, Ivan would apologetically retrieve her and engage the woman in conversation. “While I’m pleased to have been an accomplice – part of Dad’s dynamic duo – it’s a self-defeating skill because I am from that moment sidelined,” Berenyi recalls. “No longer the centre of Dad’s attention, I become bored and begin yawning, and he has the perfect excuse to usher his catch home.”
IGN
Meet Cute - Official Trailer
When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.
‘Echoes’ tops streaming ratings; ‘House of the Dragon’ breaks into top 10
“House of the Dragon” was the seventh most-watched streaming program in the first full week it was available, according to figures released by Nielsen Thursday. Viewers spent 741 million minutes between Aug. 22-28 watching the two first two episodes of the HBO/HBO Max “Game of Thrones” prequel. The first episode premiered Aug. 21 and the second Aug. 28 on both HBO and HBO Max.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sivas Free Online
Cast: Okan Avcı Cakir Ozan Çelik Ezgi Ergin Banu Fotocan. Establishing a bleak village in Eastern Turkey as its setting, Sivas features the story of Aslan, an eleven-year-old boy, and Sivas, a weathered fighting dog who develop a strong relationship after Aslan finds Sivas wounded in a ditch, left to die.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Prime Video
'The Rings of Power' Episode 6 will kick off the fight for the Southlands, but when exactly can viewers expect it on Prime Video?
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?
Every once in a while, a horror movie comes out of nowhere to become something you just “have to see” — at least, within the horror community. In 2021, it was James Wan’s “Malignant,” and now in 2022 it’s quickly becoming “Barbarian,” the 20th Century Studios horror film that has been building buzz in the weeks since it first hit theaters. Most of those raving about the movie say you want to know as little as possible going in, but how about where you can watch it? All your questions answered below.
Digital Trends
Goodbye, Don Glees! review: A coming-of-age anime for all ages
With mainstream anime TV shows and, in this case, movies helping ingrain the genre deeper into the global pop culture sphere, we’ve also been getting a path paved for a welcome dose of refreshing, smaller-scale movies hitting Western theaters. Anime like Inu-Oh and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko are examples from just this year, and it’s a pleasure to see director Atsuko Ishizuka (No Game No Life, A Place Further than the Universe) and veteran animation studio Madhouse’s (Death Note, One-Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter) Goodbye, Don Glees! continue that successful trend.
IGN
SuperPower 3 - Demography: Explanation Trailer
SuperPower 3 launches on PC on October 7, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for a deep dive into the demographic sphere feature, including a look at the culture element, and more.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Athena’ on Netflix, A Brutally Intense, Realistic Action-Drama Keying on Our Fear of Civil Unrest
Netflix’s Athena feels more like a feat than a movie. You know, like Herzog dragging a steamship over a mountain or Miller dropping a battalion of monstercars into the middle of the desert or Coppola weathering a typhoon and Brando’s whims. Romain Gavras (The World is Yours, Our Day Will Come) directs this rivetingly intense political action-drama with such intent and purpose, he’s almost daring us to look away. Sitting here in the rubble of my post-Athena self, I feel compelled to say it may just be THE filmmaking achievement of 2022. ATHENA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Abdel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where can I stream ‘Blade Runner’ online?
Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner could be the greatest definition of a cult classic. It has the necessary poor box office and the obligatory years of widespread praise as it heavily influenced cinematic science-fiction that followed. It’s also famous for not being able to settle on a definitive version for many years. In a twist that mirrors the movie’s themes of reality and life, Blade Runner itself exists in multiple versions.
ComicBook
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Confirms Netflix Release Date
Pokemon will be bringing a huge new wave of episodes to Netflix later this Fall, and the streaming service has finally announced the release date for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys! Pokemon's newest anime is reaching the climax of its original run in Japan, but thankfully international fans won't be that far behind for much longer as the next batch of episodes is already coming our way. In fact, the series will be evolving once more as it gears up for this big climax as the series prepares to take Ash and Goh on an "ultimate" journey for this next time around.
