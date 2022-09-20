Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
In the race to be Oregon’s next governor, the Democratic candidate says she’ll continue Oregon’s moratorium on capital punishment, while the Republican and unaffiliated candidates indicate they will revoke it, which could allow the state to resume executions. For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed...
opb.org
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses
A wing of the national Republican party is pumping big money into races for the Oregon Legislature, including launching an ad blitz for four GOP candidates in state Senate districts where party leaders think supermajority Democrats are vulnerable. The national Republican State Leadership Committee, which supports candidates for state-level office,...
Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind
As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stop eminent domain and diversify from ethanol, Western Iowa Democrat says
JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats. Perhaps that’s just Melton, or perhaps it’s a product of running as a Democrat in Western Iowa, the most...
focushillsboro.com
Nevada Joins Oregon And Washington In The Prescription Drug Waiver Program. What Do You Think About It?
The debut of ArrayRx, a prescription medicine discount card, was announced by Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday. Sisolak claimed that regardless of their income, age, or citizenship, Nevadans will be able to save up to 80% on generic prescription prescriptions and 20% on name-brand medications. Nevada currently participates in...
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
focushillsboro.com
Should Oregon’s Legislators Be Punished For Skipping A Vote On Measure 113?
If voters adopt Ballot Measure 113 on November 8th, state politicians who have 10 or more unexcused absences from the House or Senate will be ineligible to serve for the upcoming term. Republicans from Oregon frequently deserted the state Capitol between 2019 and 2021 to prevent the Democratic majority from...
philomathnews.com
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
KGW
Who are the biggest donors in the Oregon governor's race?
You asked, we answered. Here's where the money is coming from in the heated race for Oregon governor.
Record requests based on 2020 election fraud belief surges in Oregon
County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon's 36 counties to speak...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
knkx.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia law enforcement officers ask Legislature for wage increases due to retention issues
(The Center Square) — Law enforcement officers from across Georgia want state lawmakers to help increase wages for officers. During a House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries meeting in Americus, representatives from state and local agencies detailed the difficulties they have hiring and retaining officers.
Director of Oregon’s environmental protection agency, Richard Whitman, resigns abruptly
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Newsom signs bill into law addressing California's wild pig problem
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
focushillsboro.com
Voters Want Safety And Abortion Rights Can Vote For Tina Kotek! What Is Your Opinion?
Tina Kotek should receive your vote for governor if you agree that a woman should have the freedom to control her own reproductive health and that ensuring the public’s safety should be a top priority. Christine Drazan is of the opinion that the state ought to be the one...
