Oregon State

klcc.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

In the race to be Oregon’s next governor, the Democratic candidate says she’ll continue Oregon’s moratorium on capital punishment, while the Republican and unaffiliated candidates indicate they will revoke it, which could allow the state to resume executions. For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed...
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants the Legislature to act quickly next year to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to expand Oregon’s semiconductor industry. During a state House committee meeting Wednesday, Brown laid out the broad strokes of a plan she worked on with business leaders and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to […] The post Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calls for new tax credit, other semiconductor incentives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses

A wing of the national Republican party is pumping big money into races for the Oregon Legislature, including launching an ad blitz for four GOP candidates in state Senate districts where party leaders think supermajority Democrats are vulnerable. The national Republican State Leadership Committee, which supports candidates for state-level office,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind

As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Stop eminent domain and diversify from ethanol, Western Iowa Democrat says

JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats. Perhaps that’s just Melton, or perhaps it’s a product of running as a Democrat in Western Iowa, the most...
IOWA STATE
Lake Oswego Review

My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick

Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor

(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise

(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Newsom signs bill into law addressing California's wild pig problem

A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE

