Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
Columbia Missourian
Shifty, fast, good hands: Lovett breaking out for Missouri
One day in the spring of 2021, D’ionte “Boo” Smith and Keke Chism were talking about their new freshman teammate from East St. Louis. The one who asked every question, eager to learn. The one who flashed repeatedly in one-on-ones with his hands and his speed. Dominic...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman goes on the road to face Smith-Cotton
Last week, Hickman football fell to crosstown rival Battle 47-29. Although it did not secure a victory, the Kewpies offense continued to improve, as it scored a season high. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday recorded three touchdowns and 210 yards. Junior running back Zack Wright rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri author warns that 'a culture of conspiracy' endangers the country
Conspiracies are real, but the attempts to explain them are conspiracy theories, St. Louis writer Sarah Kendzior told an audience of 30 Thursday at Skylark Bookshop in downtown Columbia. Sometimes those theories are accurate, but they can often be dangerous and misleading.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Tennessee rides stellar offense to victory against Missouri volleyball
As Janet deMarrais landed a kill late in the third set of Missouri’s Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee, Trista Strasser let out a boastful shout that echoed throughout Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. deMarrais’ kill kept the Tigers within striking distance of the Volunteers on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming
Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too.
Columbia Missourian
Centralia falls to Monroe City; no longer unbeaten
Centralia football broke its 4-0 winning streak Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City. Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Missouri football player fired from TV anchor job after profanity-laced tirade
Vic Faust, a former Missouri football player in the mid-1990s, was fired from his job as a TV anchor for a St. Louis FOX affiliate after audio was leaked from a tirade Faust made about a female co-worker during their drive-time radio show. The audio, which is edited, is available...
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbia Missourian
Cavaliers use second half surge to beat Jays
Expected to be a high-scoring matchup, Capital City relied on its defense Friday to defeat Jefferson City 28-7. Jefferson City capped off an over seven minute, 99-yard touchdown drive with a one-yard rush from Ethan Garnett to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Columbia Missourian
'The SEC is going to be louder': Missouri players prepare for Saturday’s test at Jordan-Hare
There aren’t many more intimidating venues in the Southeastern Conference than Auburn’s 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium. From the “War Eagle” tradition pregame to fans willing a win so they can roll Toomer’s Corner afterward, Missouri will be diving into the deep end of SEC play right off the bat.
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas vs. Missouri: Game time set for HyVee Hoops Border Showdown
The 2022 NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks are headed across the border to continue their rivalry with the Missouri Tigers and game time is now set.
krcgtv.com
Beyond Meat Executive based in Columbia arrested for biting a man's nose at football game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A top official at Beyond Meat, a plant-based food product company, was arrested and charged with felony battery after a fight outside a University of Arkansas football game in which he allegedly bit a man's nose, according to the Associated Press. Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating...
Columbia Missourian
Pirates struggle against high-flying Falcons offense
Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball wins both matches at Holiday Inn Express Invite
Columbia College volleyball stayed red-hot in its opening day at the Holiday Inn Express Invite in Bourbonnais, Ill. The Cougars won their eighth and ninth consecutive games to kick off the invite. Columbia (11-7) opened up the day against Cardinal Stritch (7-8) less than 24 hours removed from its conference...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Two days of Mid-Missouri PrideFest start Saturday with vendors, performers
Mid-Missouri PrideFest is back for another weekend dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Columbia. The festival will kick off at noon Saturday at Rose Music Hall, start at 1 p.m. Sunday and conclude Sunday night.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame names 2022 honoree list for Columbia enshrinement
Fourteen people will be honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement Nov. 14 in Columbia, CEO and executive director Byron Shive announced Wednesday. The list features former professional athletes, coaches and front office executives with prior connections to mid-Missouri. Some of the prominent figures being honored are former...
Columbia Missourian
Harrisburg earns homecoming victory
Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
939theeagle.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
Comments / 0