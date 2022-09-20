Read full article on original website
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Checks In From Trade Trip To Nordic Countries
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is leading a state delegation on a trade trip to Finland, Sweden, and Norway. In an update Wednesday, he says the trip has been extremely productive, “Broad participation from Washington State, but even more impressive…our access to the leadership of these Nordic countries.”
Inslee Says Nordic Trip Produces Results
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says his Nordic trade mission is getting answers and results. This week, he visited Sweden, Finland, and Norway meeting with political leaders and businesses. The Governor says he talked with six businesses that are interested in possibly doing business with Washington state. Inslee also saw electric-powered ferry technology. Washington wants to eventually convert its ferries to electric power. Inslee says he received a clear message from businesses to find ways to accelerate the permitting process.
Cannabis Industry Update in Washington State
There is much talk about where funds go from legal state marijuana sales. Some are still dealing with inequality in the pot industry, however. Mayor Harrell has recently signed legislation to improve equity in the local cannabis industry. The law is for those who have been shut out. In addition to equity, the state of Washington has needs that are met through taxes received from sales.
Black Hills Energy Spotlights EV Charging Rebates During National Drive Electric Week
During National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, Black Hills Energy is placing the spotlight on its Ready EV program and the resources available to help drivers make the switch to an electric vehicle. “Black Hills Energy is making electric vehicle charging more convenient, more affordable and more...
Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers
Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency will end by Oct. 31. The announcement was made Sept. 8. According to the governor’s office, 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders have been lifted already. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. These orders include most mask requirements as well as restrictions on restaurants and businesses, according to the AP.
Gov. Newsom signs bill into law addressing California's wild pig problem
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
$1k bonus for getting COVID-19 booster? That’s the proposed deal
Under a tentative deal Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. The agreement between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in 2024 and a $1,000 retention bonus, The Seattle Times reported.
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Army Corps stopping housing development on Lake Pend Oreille
SANDPOINT, Idaho - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it is revoking its permit for the Idaho Club to build a marina and lakeside housing development near Trestle Creek on Lake Pend Oreille. According to the Army Corps, the creek accounts for more than half of the annual bull...
Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2
A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
You Won’t Believe What Kind of Toilet Is Illegal in Washington State
One Type Of Toilet Is Illegal In Washington State, Can You Name It?. It might surprise you to know that believe it or not, some toilets could be considered illegal in the State of Washington. You Need To Know The Law If You Want To Live Off The Grid In...
