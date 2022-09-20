ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves

(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Inslee Says Nordic Trip Produces Results

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says his Nordic trade mission is getting answers and results. This week, he visited Sweden, Finland, and Norway meeting with political leaders and businesses. The Governor says he talked with six businesses that are interested in possibly doing business with Washington state. Inslee also saw electric-powered ferry technology. Washington wants to eventually convert its ferries to electric power. Inslee says he received a clear message from businesses to find ways to accelerate the permitting process.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Cannabis Industry Update in Washington State

There is much talk about where funds go from legal state marijuana sales. Some are still dealing with inequality in the pot industry, however. Mayor Harrell has recently signed legislation to improve equity in the local cannabis industry. The law is for those who have been shut out. In addition to equity, the state of Washington has needs that are met through taxes received from sales.
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations and state of emergency will end by Oct. 31. The announcement was made Sept. 8. According to the governor’s office, 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders have been lifted already. Ten remaining orders, including the underlying emergency order and vaccination requirements for health care and education workers, will remain in place until the emergency order is lifted Oct. 31. These orders include most mask requirements as well as restrictions on restaurants and businesses, according to the AP.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Newsom signs bill into law addressing California's wild pig problem

A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Army Corps stopping housing development on Lake Pend Oreille

SANDPOINT, Idaho - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it is revoking its permit for the Idaho Club to build a marina and lakeside housing development near Trestle Creek on Lake Pend Oreille. According to the Army Corps, the creek accounts for more than half of the annual bull...
MILITARY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ncwlife.com

Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2

A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
SKYKOMISH, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education

(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
EDUCATION
Industry
Panhandle Post

Neb. soybean farmers invest in West Coast export terminal expansion

LINCOLN — Nebraska soybean farmers are wagering that increased profits will come via an expansion of an export terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington. The Nebraska Soybean Board, similar soybean associations in Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the Soy Transportation Coalition have committed $900,000 to help offset some of the design and engineering costs for the terminal.
ABERDEEN, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
ECONOMY

