Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
Georgia law enforcement officers ask Legislature for wage increases due to retention issues
(The Center Square) — Law enforcement officers from across Georgia want state lawmakers to help increase wages for officers. During a House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries meeting in Americus, representatives from state and local agencies detailed the difficulties they have hiring and retaining officers.
Inslee's office doesn't rule out broad-based tax relief next year
(The Center Square) – Two things happened on Wednesday that could make Gov. Jay Inslee more amenable to supporting broad-based tax relief for inflation-battered Washingtonians during next year’s legislative session. That day, the Washington Federation of State Employees announced a tentative agreement with the state – the result...
State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts
Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid program. The three are Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care of the Midlands. Two, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care, have current contracts with the state. Molina HealthCare is new to Nebraska but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states.
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
NFIB: 'Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs'
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Stop eminent domain and diversify from ethanol, Western Iowa Democrat says
JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats. Perhaps that’s just Melton, or perhaps it’s a product of running as a Democrat in Western Iowa, the most...
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
Proposed Constitutional Amendment gives Tennessee voters opportunity to create emergency succession plan for office of governor. Vote ‘YES’ on Amendment 2 to the Tennessee Constitution to ensure stability for state executive office. On the November 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a...
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
'Idaho Debates' set, schedule announced
BOISE — Here is the schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television. It includes:. Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT. Oct. 4: U.S. Senate candidates...
Gov. Newsom signs bill into law addressing California's wild pig problem
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time magazine
Originally published Sept. 22 on KTVB.COM. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It's completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time...
Report: Tennessee a hotspot for inflation-based price increases
(The Center Square) — Nashville ranked 14th in the country in the number of businesses that reported moderate or large price increases in a new poll from LendingTree. Tennessee, meanwhile, ranked 11th among all states. The report, based on the U.S. Census Bureau Small Business Pulse Survey, said that...
Black Hills Energy Spotlights EV Charging Rebates During National Drive Electric Week
During National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, Black Hills Energy is placing the spotlight on its Ready EV program and the resources available to help drivers make the switch to an electric vehicle. “Black Hills Energy is making electric vehicle charging more convenient, more affordable and more...
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
